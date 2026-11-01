Exploring Houjin in Transformation

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee】

Formerly a major center of Taiwan's petrochemical industry, Houjin in Kaohsiung's Nanzih District is quietly reinventing itself amid industrial transformation. Led by Lin Cai-jheng（林財正）, an instructor at North Kaohsiung Community University（北高雄社區大學）, we embark on a walking tour along the middle and lower reaches of Houjin Creek（後勁溪）, exploring the collective memories of communities connected by its waters.

Photo by Cindy Lee The journey traces the migration of the Takaraian community of the Makatao people, a lowland Austronesian indigenous ethnic group, alongside the arrival and settlement of Han Chinese immigrants during the Kingdom of Tungning (sometimes referred to as the Ming-Zheng Period) and the subsequent Qing era. It also highlights the creek's role during Japanese rule (1895–1945) as the primary source of irrigation for the farmlands of Ciaotou and Houjin.

We see the place where environmental awareness and the movement against the Fifth Naphtha Cracker emerged, before experiencing the revitalized ecological green corridor that was conjured into existence after the waterway's restoration.

Early in the morning, we begin with breakfast at Hongyi Market（宏毅市場）, located beside the oil refinery's staff dormitories. We then continue toward what longtime residents call the “CPC Department Store” and its long red-brick wall. CPC Corporation, Taiwan is the country's state-owned petroleum, natural gas, and gasoline company.

Hidden within the neighborhood's narrow lanes, an old anti-aircraft gun emplacement recalls the wartime history of the colonial-era Imperial Japanese Navy's Sixth Fuel Plant（日本第六海軍燃料廠）. This facility was the predecessor of the CPC oil refinery.

Photo by Cindy Lee Next, we explore the old settlement's traditional “bagua,” or Eight Trigrams, layout, with its winding alleyways designed to be easy to enter but difficult to navigate. Along one of these alleys stands the historic Chen family residence, whose brick walls and brightly colored Cochin ceramic tiles reflect the family's former prosperity. We then visit the historic Lin Hui-an residence（林惠安古厝）, where bat motifs symbolizing good fortune adorn the red-brick walls, preserving the warmth and character of a bygone era.

At a bend in the creek once stood two pumping stations. Known locally as “faucets,” these drew water to irrigate nearby farmland. The pumping facility on the Houjin side has been retired, while the one in Jioujiawei continues to support local agriculture.

The tour concludes with a taste of CPC popsicles at the Houjin Food Shop, followed by a leisurely walk through the rain-tree tunnel that has replaced the former Youchang drainage channel. Along this picturesque waterfront, visitors can experience Houjin Creek's graceful new post-restoration chapter.