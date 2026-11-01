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A Beer Brewed with the Flavors of Kaohsiung's Autumn Harvest

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter, Huang Jing-wun】

　This year, Green Marsh Brewery（草澤精釀）has enjoyed notable success. The Kaohsiung-based beermaker was invited by the central government's Hakka Affairs Council to make its first appearance at the Taiwan Culinary Exhibition's Hakka Pavilion. Green Marsh's Dragon Fruit NEIPA was also named the most popular beer at the ChangeX Craft Beer Festival（ChangeX 精釀啤酒節）.

　Founded in 2020, the brewery embodies the industriousness of Meinong's Hakka community and uses craft beer to connect the land, local farmers, and a more sustainable future.

　Brewmaster Jimmy says that incorporating fruit into beer not only gives it an enticing aroma and vibrant color, but also creates new possibilities for Taiwanese fruit beyond the fresh-produce market. The team has developed a range of sparkling fruit beers using pineapple, shiikuwasha (a sour citrus fruit), passion fruit, dragon fruit (pitaya), and other local crops, with alcohol content ranging from 2 percent to 5 percent.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Jimmy explains that the bubbles in beer come from carbon dioxide produced when yeast consumes sugar. To maintain a consistent level of sweetness, it is necessary to inhibit further yeast fermentation. Producing carbonation through a single brewing process without adding extra carbon dioxide is technically complex.

　The team has developed more than 30 varieties of fruit beer, incorporating local agricultural products such as Kaohsiung No. 147 taro-scented rice and Meinong mountain tea. It has even used powdered oyster shells to brew oyster beer.

　In recent years, as its brewing techniques have matured, Green Marsh Brewery has expanded into custom brewing. Farmers can bring their own ingredients to collaborate with the brewery, with each batch yielding approximately 500 bottles. This flexible, small-batch approach allows the team to create an increasingly diverse range of products.

Photos by Carter, Huang Jing-wun
Photos by Carter, Huang Jing-wun
　Uniting technology and local agriculture, Green Marsh Brewery uses fermentation techniques to elevate the value of regional produce while opening up new possibilities for Kaohsiung's farming industry.

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

Love Kaohsiung

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　This year, Green Marsh Brewery（草澤精釀）has enjoyed notable success. The Kaohsiung-based beermaker was invited by the central government's Hakka Affairs Council to make its first appearance at the Taiwan Culinary Exhibition's Hakka Pavilion. Green Marsh's Dragon Fruit NEIPA was also named the most popular beer at the ChangeX Craft Beer Festival（ChangeX 精釀啤酒節）.

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