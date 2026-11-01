Lifting Her Dreams: Bunun Teenager Wu Yu-Syuan Journey from Taoyuan

【◎Written by Cai Mi-ci ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photo courtesy of Wu Yu-Syuan】

Photo courtesy of Wu Yu-Syuan In 2026, 16-year-old weightlifter Wu Yu-Syuan（吳妤萱）won gold in the women's 58 kg division at the National Youth Cup Weightlifting Championship（全國青年盃舉重錦標賽）. The victory earned Wu, a member of the Bunun indigenous people, a place on Taiwan's national team and the opportunity to compete internationally. Hailing from Kaohsiung City's Taoyuan District, she has lifted her dreams higher through unwavering determination.

Wu's connection to weightlifting began in elementary school, when she watched the Taoyuan Junior High School team train. A coach noticed her interest and invited her to join when she was older, but her family worried the sport might affect her physique. When she encountered weightlifting again in junior high school, her enthusiasm and persistence led her to begin training. Her family eventually came to support her.

Competition has brought setbacks as well as advances. Representing Taiwan at the World Youth Championships（世界青年錦標賽）in Egypt, Wu did not win a medal. In August, she competed at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships（亞洲青年暨青少年錦標賽）in Uzbekistan and placed seventh in the 61 kg division.

Photo by Carter For Wu, international competitions are a chance to gain experience, recognize where she needs to improve, and make progress. Her coach, Wu Syuan-min (吳宣旻), says she may not be the most naturally gifted athlete, but she is exceptionally willing to train: when a movement is unfamiliar, she repeats it until it becomes muscle memory. The backing of her family and coach gives her greater courage to face challenges.

Photo by Carter Looking ahead, Wu hopes to follow the example of fellow Bunun weightlifter and Olympian Kao Chan-hung（高展宏）by competing at higher levels. She also hopes to return to Taoyuan Junior High School as a weightlifting coach and pass on what she has learned. Wu lifts more than a barbell: she elevates her determination and her dreams.