Kaohsiung Fun Park: Kaohsiung Railway Workshop Transformed into a Playground

【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter and Cai Sin-hong】

Kaohsiung's newest family-friendly attraction, the Kaohsiung Fun Park（高雄親子遊樂園區）, is now officially open. The park features nearly 30 recreational and sports facilities, including climbing structures, slides, sand pits, balance bikes, and a pump track. Inside, the original high-ceilinged workshop structure has been preserved, allowing natural daylight and cross-ventilation to flow through the space. Combined with a cooling mist system, the park offers a refreshing, fun environment for visitors of all ages. Best of all, admission is free!

Photo by Cai Sin-hong Photo by Cai Sin-hong It is hard to imagine that this lively playground was once one of southern Taiwan's most important railway maintenance facilities. The Kaohsiung Railway Workshop, known as the “train hospital,” relocated here in 1975 and, for decades, repaired trains and supported railway operations. Today, its industrial heritage and railway elements have been preserved and transformed into an urban park where history and recreation coexist.

Photo by Cai Sin-hong One of the park's highlights is the overhead crane rope nets, which were built from the original overhead crane structure that once lifted train carriages. Children can now safely climb them while enjoying a unique play experience. Other facilities include bouldering walls, a parkour course, a fun basketball court, a mini soccer field, themed slides, wooden stepping posts for younger children, and many other fun features designed to suit a wide range of age groups.

Photo by Carter Photo by Carter Beyond the playground equipment, visitors can also enjoy a relaxing day exploring the well-preserved machinery and structures of the former railway workshop. By transforming an industrial heritage site into a family recreation destination, Kaohsiung has found a creative way to pass its urban history on to the next generation.

Kaohsiung Fun Park

No. 221, Wucing 2nd Road, Fongshan District, Kaohsiung