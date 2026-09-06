Kaohsiung Fun Park: Kaohsiung Railway Workshop Transformed into a Playground
【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter and Cai Sin-hong】
Kaohsiung's newest family-friendly attraction, the Kaohsiung Fun Park（高雄親子遊樂園區）, is now officially open. The park features nearly 30 recreational and sports facilities, including climbing structures, slides, sand pits, balance bikes, and a pump track. Inside, the original high-ceilinged workshop structure has been preserved, allowing natural daylight and cross-ventilation to flow through the space. Combined with a cooling mist system, the park offers a refreshing, fun environment for visitors of all ages. Best of all, admission is free!
It is hard to imagine that this lively playground was once one of southern Taiwan's most important railway maintenance facilities. The Kaohsiung Railway Workshop, known as the “train hospital,” relocated here in 1975 and, for decades, repaired trains and supported railway operations. Today, its industrial heritage and railway elements have been preserved and transformed into an urban park where history and recreation coexist.
One of the park's highlights is the overhead crane rope nets, which were built from the original overhead crane structure that once lifted train carriages. Children can now safely climb them while enjoying a unique play experience. Other facilities include bouldering walls, a parkour course, a fun basketball court, a mini soccer field, themed slides, wooden stepping posts for younger children, and many other fun features designed to suit a wide range of age groups.
Beyond the playground equipment, visitors can also enjoy a relaxing day exploring the well-preserved machinery and structures of the former railway workshop. By transforming an industrial heritage site into a family recreation destination, Kaohsiung has found a creative way to pass its urban history on to the next generation.
Kaohsiung Fun Park
No. 221, Wucing 2nd Road, Fongshan District, Kaohsiung
Read more Love Kaohsiung articles
贊助廣告
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。