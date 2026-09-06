A Tranquil Day in Yongan Fishing Village

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Singang Community Development Association, Yongan District】

Yongan District（永安）is a welcoming, picturesque coastal community. Here, life moves at a slower pace, reflecting the traditional culture of this quaint fishing village. Visitors find no bustling crowds, only sea air, traditional homes, and a chance to immerse themselves in the unhurried rhythm of village life. Visit Seaside Newbie Village（住海邊新手村）to tour newly restored heritage houses, then take a scenic stroll to Jhuzihgang Wenxing Temple（竹仔港文興宮）while enjoying breathtaking coastal views.

Photo by Carter Photo courtesy of Singang Community Development Association, Yongan District Yongan, renowned as the hometown of grouper, is also home to Taiwan's only blue carbon base. Abandoned fish ponds have been transformed into seagrass beds that effectively sequester carbon emissions from local aquaculture farms. The Singang Community（新港社區）offers tours featuring hands-on environmental education, including traditional fishing, feeding giant groupers, and planting mangroves. The community is also implementing an innovative circular economy by using the entire fish. Fish offal is converted into liquid fertilizer, bones into pet food, and collagen from scales is used in ice cream. Each initiative showcases Yongan's innovative commitment to sustainability and heritage preservation.

Photo courtesy of Singang Community Development Association, Yongan District Yongan's Youth Innovation Hub offers a unique window into the village's creative approaches to preserving local culture and heritage. At the Seaside Newbie Village, visitors can explore restored traditional homes and delve into the village's history. By combining heritage preservation and traditional fishing culture with youth-led initiatives such as creative workshops, entrepreneurship, and seafood education, the community engages young people. It ensures that traditions are not only preserved but also reinterpreted to keep them alive. Guests can savor local grouper specialties, craft their own grouper-themed drawstring pouches, and gain valuable insights into the village's way of life.

Photo by Carter Photo by Carter Before you head out, don't miss Jhuzihgang Wenxing Temple. Its striking public art installation, crafted from oyster shells by mural artist Yang Yi（楊逸）and local elders, tells the story of Zen Master Yingxiang's（應祥禪師）journey to Taiwan. Local elders also share oral histories that bring the murals to life. Listen to their fascinating stories about the temple and the region's rich heritage.

Yongan's Singang Community and Jhuzihgang offer visitors the chance to experience life in a traditional coastal village and learn about its culture. Visitors can tour restored houses showcasing traditional architecture and temples that remain central to community life. The area is also known for its aquaculture and for projects that integrate environmental education with tourism. By linking heritage sites with ongoing sustainability initiatives, Yongan presents a clear picture of how the new generation can maintain local traditions while continuing to shape this maritime village.