A Relaxing Day in Cieding

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

Cieding（茄萣）, located in the northernmost coastal district of Kaohsiung, offers a captivating blend of natural beauty and cultural charm, making it an ideal spot for a memorable day trip. The morning begins with the aroma of fresh pastries from local bakeries, followed by a midday meal of traditional herbal dishes that showcase southern Taiwan's culinary heritage. In the afternoon, visitors can explore the former salt pans, now vibrant wetlands that highlight the area's ecological revival.

Photo by Carter Photo by Carter As evening approaches, vendors at Xingda Port Tourist Fishing Market（興達港觀光漁市）invite visitors to sample their seafood. As daylight fades, families come to the market to savor local delicacies and soak up the community vibe.

In the early morning, explore the rich history of the Baishalun settlement（白沙崙聚落）. The Jia He Pastry Store（嘉和餅舖）is known for its iconic baisiang bing（白香餅）. This traditional pastry was once popular only among fishermen heading out to sea. Today, it remains a beloved local delicacy, preserving the traditions of generations in this charming fishing village.

Nestled in the Qilou settlement（崎漏聚落）, De Hing Tang Herbal Pharmacy（德興堂中藥房）is transforming the practice of herbal medicine. This century-old pharmacy merges traditional Chinese medicine with medicinal cuisine and wellness teas, creating an immersive experience. Engaging workshops, such as herbal sachet-making, celebrate traditional culture, support local revitalization, and promote modern Chinese wellness principles.

In the afternoon, take a leisurely walk through Cieding Wetland Park（茄萣濕地公園）. Once part of the Zhuhu Salt Fields（竹滬鹽田）, the park has become a thriving ecological sanctuary. Here, you can observe mudskippers, fiddler crabs, and more than a hundred bird species. Visitors can climb up to the birdwatching pavilion to enjoy the panoramic views of the wetlands.

Photo by Carter As sunset approaches, Xingda Port Tourist Fishing Market bustles with visitors. Local fishermen proudly display a diverse array of fresh catches. Whether you're sampling the delicious seafood or enjoying the lively ambiance, the evening market features local specialties such as squid balls, fish soup, oyster omelets, and boiled squid.

Photo by Carter Cieding offers more than just delicious seafood; it embodies a rich heritage of landscapes, traditions, and stories rooted in maritime culture. Enjoy its diverse flavors and experience the coastal town's vibrant community.