Yuanjhong Harbor Summer Night Crab Patrol: Protecting Taiwan's Brown Land Crabs' Survival

【◎Written by Cai Mi-ci ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Wetlands Taiwan】

During high tide at night in the summer, people can witness the annual migration of female Brown Land Crabs（凶狠圓軸蟹）carrying their eggs to the sea. It occurs at Yuanjhong Harbor Wetland（援中港濕地）, where they emerge from the mangroves and grassy undergrowth. They then cross the road and head to the ocean, where they release their larvae. For these female land crabs, this seemingly short journey is, in fact, a life-or-death challenge.

Named for its pair of large, powerful claws, the Brown Land Crab is one of Taiwan's largest terrestrial crab species. According to Andrew, Executive Secretary of Wetlands Taiwan（台灣濕地保護聯盟）, the crabs spend most of their lives on land, but their young depend on the ocean to develop. Each year, during the breeding season from May to October, female crabs carry tens of thousands of zoea larvae and time their release to coincide with high tide, allowing the larvae to disperse into the sea. When the larvae develop into the megalopa stage, the young crabs return to land, completing their life cycle.

Photo by Carter Photo courtesy of Wetlands Taiwan Photo by Carter However, roads now run through these wetlands and along the coasts, posing a tremendous risk. Mother crabs face being crushed by passing vehicles, trapped in roadside litter, or even captured by fishermen who use them as bait. What appears to humans as a short stretch of road is, for these land crabs, a perilous migration in which survival hangs in the balance.

Photo courtesy of Wetlands Taiwan To reduce these threats, Wetlands Taiwan organizes beach cleanups before the breeding season and increases nighttime patrols during the migration period. Volunteers help ensure that mother crabs can safely complete their remarkable journey to the sea and successfully release their next generation.