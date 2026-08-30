Cijin Ferry Station Reopens, Blending Heritage and Tourism
【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter and Huang Jing-wun】
After nine months of renovation, Kaohsiung's Cijin Ferry Station（旗津輪渡站）has reopened just in time for the busy summer season. The redesign blends heritage with modern resilience, preserving the terminal's signature black roof while adding six Japanese seismic dampers for earthquake safety. Its exterior has been restored using tiles resembling the original glazed extruded bricks, preserving the building's historic character while improving its durability and weather resistance. Inside, travelers can relax in expanded waiting areas with multilingual signage and clearer, sun-shaded pathways. The second hall features a tourist information desk and displays of regional crafts, making the ferry terminal a gateway to Cijin's culture and to Kaohsiung's maritime identity.
Visitors can exit the terminal and walk along Miaocian Road to the Tunnel of Stars. The illuminated murals and a gentle ocean breeze offer a welcome escape from the summer heat. The tunnel opens to coastal views and a path to the century-old Kaohsiung Lighthouse, one of the area's most photographed landmarks.
After enjoying the scenic views along the Chijin coastline, be sure to visit Ocean Bakery, conveniently located next to the lighthouse. Don't miss their signature croissant soft serve. Alternatively, unwind at High Chill Café（海秋咖啡）with a charcoal-roasted coconut Americano or a refreshing Sicilian coffee while taking in the ocean views.
As night falls, take the ferry back across Kaohsiung Harbor. The illuminated Cijin Ferry Station stands out along the shoreline, marking the end of the day's journey and serving as a clear reminder of its renewed role as both a transport hub and a gateway for visitors.
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