Dashu: Architecture, Spirituality and Nature

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter, Huang Jing-wun】

Find a sunny day in early May to go to Dashu, a warm and welcoming spot that is perfect for relaxing and reconnecting with nature. It features both historical and cultural attractions that are both engaging and educational.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun ※Old Railway Bridge Wetland（大樹舊鐵橋濕地）: A Leisurely Skywalk

The Kaoping River, often referred to as the "Mother River," plays a crucial role in sustaining southern Taiwan. Its waters support agriculture and provide essential resources for the region, making it a cornerstone of life and livelihood for local communities.

The beautiful Dashu Old Railway Bridge Wetland spans hundreds of hectares and serves as a vibrant ecological haven and a sanctuary for pheasant-tailed jacanas and other wildlife. Its stunning landscape makes it a wonderful place to experience nature. While taking in the enchanting surroundings, enjoy a peaceful stroll along the century-old railway bridge skywalk.

Photo by Carter ※Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum （佛光山佛陀紀念館）: Taiwan's Famous Buddhist Museum

The Fo Guang Buddha, soaring to an impressive height of 108 meters, stands as the crown jewel of Dashu and draws visitors from around the world. It overlooks the stunning Buddha Museum, a must-visit in Taiwan. This place is more than just a museum; it offers a chance to gain deeper insight into Taiwanese Buddhism and to immerse visitors in a variety of engaging exhibitions. Fo Guang Shan offers an opportunity to appreciate its stunning architecture or to stroll along serene ecological pathways. This venue is an ideal setting for families to relax and spend time together. If you're looking for inspiration or a moment of reflection, this calming retreat provides all that and more.

Photo by Carter ※Ming Shan Jhuang（明山莊人文會館）: A Hidden Forest-Style Guesthouse

After a day spent exploring art and spirituality, end your day at Ming Shan Jhuang, a secluded retreat nestled in the mountains. Designed by architect Jhuang Huei-huang（莊輝煌）, this guesthouse is dedicated to preserving the local ecosystem by avoiding the use of pesticides. With expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, lush greenery fills the interior. Guests can fully unwind as they sip tea and listen to the soothing sounds of cicadas, letting their minds wander peacefully and connect with nature.

Embrace the beauty of May by visiting Dashu with your family and friends. Surrounded by a serene atmosphere and lush greenery, you can enjoy a refreshing escape that captures the essence of early summer. There's no better moment to relax and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature!