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The Headpiece Artistry of Puppet Master Su Jhih-rong

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Museum of History
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Museum of History

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter　◎Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Museum of History】

　As the sound of gongs and drums rises and a glove puppet moves onto the stage, the helmet or headpiece atop the character's head immediately establishes its aura and identity. In the world of Taiwanese glove puppetry, Su Jhih-rong（蘇志榮）—honored with the title “Hong Deng Master” —has elevated helmets and headpieces from mere accessories to a defining element of character creation. His works are extensively utilized by puppet troupes across Taiwan.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　In his younger years, Su founded the Jin-Wu-Zhou Hand Puppet Troupe（錦五洲掌中劇團）in Kaohsiung. At the time, puppet accessories were difficult to source consistently. When one craftsman suddenly disappeared before completing an order, Su was forced to make the pieces himself. Unexpectedly, the results received widespread praise, setting him on the path to becoming a master artisan. Drawing on his hands-on puppeteering experience, he has continuously refined his headpiece-making techniques. His gradual transformation from a performer to a creator of visual aesthetics and character identity earned him the nickname “Hong Deng Master.” His righteous personality, reminiscent of the puppet character Hong Deng, has been apparent to all throughout his career.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Puppet headwear includes helmets, crowns, headscarves, and hats. Every stage of production—from shaping and fabric application to decorative detailing—requires meticulous craftsmanship. Su emphasizes that a headpiece must be light enough for easy manipulation while also fitting securely to withstand vigorous movement. Through careful structural design and material selection, he achieves a balance between practicality and beauty. His creations are also renowned for their durability, earning the trust of even legendary glove puppetry master Huang Hai-dai.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　With more than forty years devoted to the craft, Su has been officially recognized by Kaohsiung City Government's Department of Cultural Affairs as a preserver of the cultural heritage technique of making glove puppet helmets and headpieces. Su continues to innovate new production methods while passing on his skills to future generations. One of his apprentices, Ceng Lang-jyun（曾莨鈞）, has expanded across artistic disciplines, opening new possibilities for the craft and attracting more people to the beauty of this intangible cultural heritage.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

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　As the sound of gongs and drums rises and a glove puppet moves onto the stage, the helmet or headpiece atop the character's head immediately establishes its aura and identity. In the world of Taiwanese glove puppetry, Su Jhih-rong（蘇志榮）—honored with the title “Hong Deng Master” —has elevated helmets and headpieces from mere accessories to a defining element of character creation. His works are extensively utilized by puppet troupes across Taiwan.

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