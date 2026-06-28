A New Landmark for All Ages: Energizing Everyday Life in Gushan

◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao ◎Photos courtesy of Kaohsiung Gushan Sports Center

Formerly an elementary school campus, Kaohsiung Gushan Sports Center（鼓山運動中心）was built around the concept of being “friendly to all ages and shared by the community.” It now serves as a vibrant new landmark for residents of Gushan and Zuoying districts.

Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Gushan Sports Center The facility features a two-story multi-purpose design that connects indoor and outdoor exercise spaces while offering a wide range of programs for children, adults, and seniors alike. One highlight is the flexible classroom design which allows each space to be transformed according to different program needs. A room may host a yoga class in the morning, become a TRX training studio in the afternoon, then turn into an aerobics classroom at night. This not only improves space efficiency, but also allows for more diverse and adaptable programming.

Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Gushan Sports Center On the second floor is a multi-purpose sports court capable of accommodating six badminton courts, while also incorporating the increasingly popular sport of pickleball through flexible court arrangements to meet different athletic needs. Outdoors, the original school running track and covered basketball court have been preserved. Inside the center, the Community Fitness Training Area is equipped with InBody body composition analysis machines, along with strength-training, cardio, and stretching equipment suitable for users of all ages.

Photo by Zeng Sin-yao Together with a nearby day-care center for seniors, a nonprofit preschool, and the existing campus environment, Kaohsiung Gushan Sports Center has gradually become part of the community's daily life. Its open, welcoming design invites people of all generations from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and it is fast evolving into a shared neighborhood space for walking, exercise, and social interaction.

Kaohsiung Gushan Sports Center

No. 1, Taoziyuan Rd., Gushan Dist., Kaohsiung City