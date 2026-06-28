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Empowering Change: A Woman's Journey in Promoting Sustainability Through Bamboo Products

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

【◎Written by Su Yu-ling　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter】

　“Having a child lets you live life all over again,” says Marcy, founder of the innovative KIKŌ bio-composite（低碳材料）. As a mother, she is particularly concerned about the environmental issues that the next generation will face and therefore developed an industrial organization that repurposes discarded bamboo into “Bamboo Composite Boards.” She believes it will not only protect the environment but also revive a fading tradition of bamboo craftsmanship.

　As a descendant of factory owners, Marcy recognized the environmental impact of polymer materials and resolved to rebuild the industrial supply chain with bamboo. For Marcy, entrepreneurship is not merely a continuation of her family's legacy but also a response to the environmental destruction of her local river, which she witnessed as a child.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Marcy's childhood memories of the Erren River（二仁溪）reflect a time when it was heavily polluted. However, after connecting with local advocates dedicated to protecting the river, she learned that the Erren River was once a thriving waterway linking Tainan and Kaohsiung. Its decline was driven by pollution from local plastic industries and the abandonment of thorn bamboo, both of which created environmental hazards.

　She carefully rebuilt the process, starting with the harvesting stage and then developing products through a series of experiments. Through her efforts, she overcame technical challenges and increased the bamboo fiber content to over 80%. The perfect blend of durability and biodegradability enables agricultural waste to be recycled efficiently, promoting sustainability and a healthier environment.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　She expertly blended traditional molds with modern design aesthetics, resulting in products that are both functional and elegantly refined. Her work upholds the high standards associated with international brands. Through determination and proactive measures, she demonstrates that women can create sustainable opportunities within traditional industries, revitalizing the connection between the land and her cultural identity.

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

Love Kaohsiung

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