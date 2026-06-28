Echoes of the Taivoan Homeland

【◎Written by Li Saio-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photo by Li Siao-ping ◎Photos courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government】

For the people of Siaolin Village（小林村）, the Taivoan Dance Theatre（大滿舞團）represents a path home. After Typhoon Morakot devastated their homeland in 2009, many community members moved away, leaving an emotional void that was difficult to fill. In an effort to reconnect with his cultural roots, Wang Min-liang（王民亮）returned to his home village and founded the troupe. Named “Daman,” a Minnan (Taiwanese Hokkien) homophonic rendering of Taivoan, it brings community members together through song and dance, helping them rediscover their ethnic identity amid the pain and aftermath of disaster.

Photo courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government Facing a severe cultural rupture following the catastrophe, the troupe actively began collecting scattered ancient ballads and ceremonial traditions. Member Pan Pin-tsen（潘品岑）repeatedly listened to her grandmother singing over the phone, overcoming language barriers to record the old melodies. Another member, Lo Pan Chun-mei（羅潘春美）, rediscovered the rhythm of everyday life while teaching younger generations heritage dances and food culture, allowing cultural traditions to thrive through daily living.

Photo courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government Behind this ongoing cultural inheritance lies the resilience of women. Many troupe members are mothers and caregivers who continue singing in the midst of their busy lives. Members support one another with childcare, allowing children to grow up surrounded by the melodies of ancient songs. Women such as Jhang Huei-cih（張惠慈）constantly shift between the roles of mother and association staff member, using quiet strength to protect and sustain the community.

Photo by Li Siao-ping When the seeds of culture naturally become woven into the process of growing up and living, culture is no longer something merely preserved. The women of the Taivoan Dance Theatre have become vessels of cultural memory themselves. As memories transform into songs, the vanished village is woven anew through melodies and dance steps into a renewed sense of home.