Temple Concerts: Tradition Meets Modern Entertainment

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Lai Jian-yu ◎Photos courtesy of Information Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government】

The troupes that perform in temple courtyards have long been the most eye-catching part of Taiwan's religious festivals and deity processions. Today, however, temple-courtyard culture has gradually evolved into a stage that blends faith, entertainment, and economic opportunity. As gongs and drums resound and performers wield staffs and blades, innovative performances now combine dance, music, and martial arts. Enhanced with stage lighting and sound design, electric guitars echo the rhythm of traditional drums, creating something like a concert specially prepared for the gods.

Zhen Zong Culture & Art Performance Troupe（振宗藝術團）, based in Kaohsiung's Neimen District, has experienced this transformation firsthand. Troupe leader Fang Zong-yin（方宗寅）began learning traditional formations from his father at a young age. At 17, he founded the Zhen Zong Culture & Art Performance Troupe. Rooted in the area's renowned Song Jiang Battle Array, the troupe expanded to include dragon and lion dances, the Eight Generals (Ba Jia Jiang), Guan Jiang Shou, and drum ensembles, while establishing a long-term training system.

Fang has also worked to elevate traditional performance troupes into serious art. He founded Taiwan's first all-female Eight Generals troupe. While preserving the traditional formations and deity-general structure, he incorporated aspects of dance and martial arts. Performers use half-face makeup paired with elaborate costumes, and the music now integrates elements of rock, creating a fresh style that has even been invited to tour internationally.

Fang admits frankly, “If we relied only on traditional troupe performances, we wouldn't have lasted very long.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, when performances came to a complete halt, he expanded into venue decoration, marketing, and catering through his family's banquet business. He also began collaborating with schools, training international students to learn the Song Jiang formation and perform on stage during presentation events, allowing them to experience Taiwan's religious culture firsthand.

“Innovation isn't about showing off. It's about keeping culture alive,” Fang says. This experiment of a “concert for the gods” may be writing a new chapter in the economics of Taiwan's folk performance traditions.