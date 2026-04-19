The 'Holy Chalice' Journey of a Kaohsiung Ceramic Artist

【◎Written by Red-haired Ai-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Zhang Gui-wei】

The Golden Iridescence Oil Spot Glaze Tenmoku Chalice, created by Kaohsiung ceramic artist Zhang Gui-wei（張桂維）, was presented to Pope Leo XIV in 2025 by a Taiwanese religious organization during a Vatican interfaith exchange event. It is the first chalice to fuse Eastern ceramic artistry with Western religious symbolism. According to reporters present at the scene, the Pope's “eyes lit up” upon receiving the gift.

Zhang believes the chalice symbolizes “transformation.” During firing, the ceramic undergoes high-temperature magnetization and acquires a magnetic field. When tested with water, the water's pH shifts from slightly acidic to slightly alkaline. Only a piece with such qualities, Zhang says, can truly be called a “holy chalice.”

Progressing beyond the Song Dynasty tradition of exclusively silver oil-drop glazes, Zhang incorporates the concepts of yin-yang and taiji to control firing conditions. In 2010, he successfully produced the world's first golden iridescence oil-spot glaze tenmoku work. In 2015, he created the unprecedented golden hare-fur style of tenmoku, and in 2019, he developed the firmament tenmoku. Continuously pushing new boundaries, his work has received high recognition from international academic and artistic communities and is collected by major museums in Taiwan and abroad, including the British Museum.

Zhang Gui-wei trained within the Japanese tenmoku glaze tradition and came to realize that, while forms are easy to imitate, glaze colors are not. He therefore dedicated himself to glaze research, blending Taoist thought, Zen Buddhism, and philosophy, using the yin-yang and taiji concepts to control kiln conditions and develop entirely unique tenmoku glazes.

Drawn by the natural beauty of its mountains, rivers, ocean, and harbors, as well as the warmth of its people, Zhang chose Kaohsiung as a place where he could focus on his creative work, while actively promoting ceramic cultural diplomacy and international exchanges. When interacting with younger generations, he emphasizes the importance of patience and determination—encouraging them to persist in their craft, trusting that when the time is right, meaningful results will naturally emerge.