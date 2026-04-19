From Fish Scales to Ice Cream? Crafting a Sustainable 'Cool' Future

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Li Guei-sian ◎Photos courtesy of Eriel Gelato】

Taking your first bite of ice cream, you might taste the refreshing notes of papaya milk, the gentle aroma of Liouguei white tea, or the mellow sweetness of longan honey. These flavors may seem ordinary—but, surprisingly, they are all connected to an unlikely ingredient: discarded fish scales sourced from the seafood industry.

Located in the Formosa Wang Brothers Park（台塑王氏昆仲公園）, Eriel Gelato reimagines sustainable food through innovation. Founder Huang Pin-han（黃品翰）transforms fish scales—which many would consider waste—into a usable ingredient, giving them new life. The idea goes back to Huang's university days, when he was introduced to fish-scale collagen technology. In a casual conversation with his friend Luo Yu-chen（駱宇晨）, a simple remark—“Maybe we could turn it into ice cream”—sparked the beginning of this creative journey.

“As we work with each fruit and each flavor, everything has to be recalculated,” Huang explains. With no prior ice cream-making experience, the team had to carefully adjust sweetness, fat ratios, and solid content one step at a time. After many trials, they finally achieved the right balance between fish collagen and ice cream. Once they mastered the technique, they began incorporating local ingredients from Kaohsiung to create natural, health-focused flavors.

The shop offers dozens of seasonal varieties, including its signature “Red Velvet Coffee,” which blends beetroot, espresso, and betel leaf. The addition of collagen gives the flavor a smoother, rounder profile. Options like Thai milk tea and green mango benefit from added depth and complexity.

“Fish scales are just the beginning,” Huang says. “We hope to show that overlooked materials can be transformed into something truly delicious.”

Eriel Gelato 愛莉兒

No. 39, Jhongshan 3rd Rd., Cianjhen Dist., Kaohsiung City