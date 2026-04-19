From Stage to Street Eats: Stars Enjoy Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao】

After the concert concludes, the idols' night is only beginning. Many stars like to unwind by visiting nearby late-night food spots, which helps them relax and experience the local flavors and vibe. Fans are often eager to discover where their favorite artists dine, hoping to replicate their culinary experiences and share similar moments.

TWICE members Tzuyu, Momo, and Sana were seen after a performance at Untōo Hotpot Club（溫肚火鍋）. The restaurant is known for its eye-catching Hermès-orange interior and offers a blend of hot pot dining with a subtle nightclub vibe. The soup bases and hot pot specialties are prepared by a two-star Michelin chef, while an award-winning bartender crafts signature cocktails.

Another popular spot is Zha Kee Fried Chicken（炸記）, known for its take on Hong Kong-style street food. One highlight is its creative French toast（西多士）, served in bite-sized pieces that are crispy on the outside and rich and indulgent inside. BLACKPINK's Lisa once shared it on social media, further boosting its popularity. Must-try dishes include shrimp and youtiao rolls, as well as signature fried chicken, all full of satisfying flavors.

Mantan Noodles（滿湯麵食）also attracted attention after a visit from Super Junior's Kyuhyun. The shop is renowned for its clear-broth beef noodles, pork jowl noodle soup, and handmade wontons. The broth is slowly simmered using chicken bones and fresh vegetables, resulting in a light yet rich flavor. The meat is carefully steamed and then combined with freshly cooked noodles, demonstrating meticulous attention to both taste and texture.

Untōo Hotpot Club

No. 356, Sintian Rd., Lingya Dist., Kaohsiung City

Zha Kee Fried Chicken

No. 22-1, Dianchi St., Cianjhen Dist., Kaohsiung City

Mantang Noodles

No. 42, Rueiyuan Rd., Cianjin Dist., Kaohsiung City