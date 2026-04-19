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Birthday Cafés bring Fan Culture to Kaohsiung

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎By Su Yu-ling　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter　◎Photos courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government, iMe ntertainment Group】

　When fans hear MRT station announcements, like “Welcome to Kaohsiung!” recorded by their favorite artists or see the Kaohsiung Music Center（高雄流行音樂中心）glowing in their official fan colors, it shows that fandom has expanded beyond just watching their favorite idols at concerts. It has spread into the streets, cafés, and nighttime skylines, bringing joy to various fan groups throughout the city.

　At the core of this trend is the rise of “birthday cafés,” a fan-driven celebration culture that started in South Korea and has steadily grown in popularity in Kaohsiung. These gatherings turn cafés into themed spaces that honor different idols, bringing fans together from around the region.

　Local spots like Un Bon Café and Naughty Girl Nitro Drinks（淘氣女孩氮氣飲品）have become popular venues for celebrations. On an idol's birthday, fans often rent out the whole café, decorating it with posters, photos, and life-sized cutouts of the artist, while playing the idol's music in the background. This creates a temporary space where fans can celebrate, connect, and share their excitement.

　Ms. M, who has been part of a fan group for over ten years, explains that these events are not just about decoration but also about engagement. Fans often display carefully collected merchandise, and visitors who meet a minimum purchase requirement receive small fan collectibles such as photo cards. A new addition to these activities involves incorporating idols' quotes into “fortune-drawing” activities, which gives fans the feeling that they are receiving a personal message from their favorite star.

　The culture of fan groups has evolved significantly, moving beyond simply meeting at cafés to celebrate idols' birthdays. Since 2025, Kaohsiung has hosted over 100 concerts, generating more than NT$4.2 billion in revenue. These large-scale events and various fan activities are collectively transforming the city's culture, establishing Kaohsiung as a vibrant hub for youth and fan-based tourism.

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

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Birthday Cafés bring Fan Culture to Kaohsiung

When fans hear MRT station announcements, like “Welcome to Kaohsiung!” recorded by their favorite artists or see the Kaohsiung Music Center（高雄流行音樂中心）glowing in their official fan colors, it shows that fandom has expanded beyond just watching their favorite idols at concerts. It has spread into the streets, cafés, and nighttime skylines, bringing joy to various fan groups throughout the city.

伝統と潮流が融合する舞台！ 廟のコンサート経済学

廟前の広場で行われる陣頭演武は、道教の迎神や巡礼の祭事において最も目を引く演目であるだけでなく、近年では信仰と娯楽、産業振興を兼ねた舞台演出へと発展してきた。銅鑼や太鼓が鳴り響き、刀やこん棒が入り乱れる中、新しい感覚の舞踊や音楽、武術の要素が融合する。音と光の設計、電子ギターと銅鑼や太鼓の掛け合いは見事で、まるで神明に捧げるコンサートのようだ。

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