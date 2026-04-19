Birthday Cafés bring Fan Culture to Kaohsiung

【◎By Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government, iMe ntertainment Group】

When fans hear MRT station announcements, like “Welcome to Kaohsiung!” recorded by their favorite artists or see the Kaohsiung Music Center（高雄流行音樂中心）glowing in their official fan colors, it shows that fandom has expanded beyond just watching their favorite idols at concerts. It has spread into the streets, cafés, and nighttime skylines, bringing joy to various fan groups throughout the city.

At the core of this trend is the rise of “birthday cafés,” a fan-driven celebration culture that started in South Korea and has steadily grown in popularity in Kaohsiung. These gatherings turn cafés into themed spaces that honor different idols, bringing fans together from around the region.

Local spots like Un Bon Café and Naughty Girl Nitro Drinks（淘氣女孩氮氣飲品）have become popular venues for celebrations. On an idol's birthday, fans often rent out the whole café, decorating it with posters, photos, and life-sized cutouts of the artist, while playing the idol's music in the background. This creates a temporary space where fans can celebrate, connect, and share their excitement.

Ms. M, who has been part of a fan group for over ten years, explains that these events are not just about decoration but also about engagement. Fans often display carefully collected merchandise, and visitors who meet a minimum purchase requirement receive small fan collectibles such as photo cards. A new addition to these activities involves incorporating idols' quotes into “fortune-drawing” activities, which gives fans the feeling that they are receiving a personal message from their favorite star.

The culture of fan groups has evolved significantly, moving beyond simply meeting at cafés to celebrate idols' birthdays. Since 2025, Kaohsiung has hosted over 100 concerts, generating more than NT$4.2 billion in revenue. These large-scale events and various fan activities are collectively transforming the city's culture, establishing Kaohsiung as a vibrant hub for youth and fan-based tourism.