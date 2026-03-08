快訊

WBC最帥外援！「費仔」費爾柴德「顏值、實力全在線」還有超正金髮辣妻 根本人生勝利組

經典賽／「什麼是讓人感動的比賽？」 古林睿煬：這場就是！

消失8年露面！張宇與眾多星友資助袁惟仁 不捨弔唁：對他來講是解脫

Up-Close Animal Encounters in Yessen Animal School!

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Cindy Lee, Huang Jing-wun】

　Did you know that the dark rings around a meerkat's eyes serve as natural “sunglasses”? Have you ever wondered just how slow a sloth really is? Such questions don't have to be answered only through textbooks. At Neimen's Yessen Animal School（野森動物學校）, visitors learn through firsthand observation and interaction with the animals.

　Located in the forested hills south of Zizhu Temple in Neimen District, Kaohsiung, Yessen Animal School（野森動物學校）is built on the site of the former Neimen Tourism and Leisure Park（內門觀光休閒園區）. After years of planning, the site was transformed under the guidance of the Kaohsiung City Government’s Tourism Bureau and is now run by Yessen Animal School CO., LTD.（野森代夫）. This new highlight of eastern Kaohsiung combines life education, wildlife conservation, and local culture.

　The park's "animal teachers" include meerkats, sloths, capybaras, black-tailed prairie dogs, Falabella miniature horses, and Valais Blacknose sheep. Led by animal caretakers, small groups can explore habitats to see meerkats taking turns on lookout duty, observe prairie dogs digging burrows, and learn about gentle interaction with capybaras. There are no cold fences or glass barriers; only authentic, lively, first-hand experiences with the animals.

　One of the park's main attractions is Fox Valley, the only place of its kind in southern Taiwan, where red foxes and arctic foxes roam freely across a 3,300m² habitat designed to resemble their natural environment. The park also features a raptor flight zone, where Harris's hawks soar freely. In the southern section, outdoor food trucks offer pizza, desserts, and light snacks. After a meal, families can visit Forest Adventure Village, where children can run around and have fun.

Yessen Animal School

Official website: https://yessen.com.tw/

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

Love Kaohsiung

追蹤

相關新聞

Up-Close Animal Encounters in Yessen Animal School!

　Did you know that the dark rings around a meerkat's eyes serve as natural “sunglasses”? Have you ever wondered just how slow a sloth really is? Such questions don't have to be answered only through textbooks. At Neimen's Yessen Animal School（野森動物學校）, visitors learn through firsthand observation and interaction with the animals.

Weekend Getaway in Kaohsiung's Mountain Towns

　During the winter months, mountain towns near Kaohsiung attract visitors seeking sunny, natural weekend escapes. Begin your trip in the Shanlin District, where, from late winter to early spring, flower fields burst with vibrant blooms of zinnias, sunflowers, and cosmos flowers that cover the foothi

Jiasian Cat Year: Reimagining Jiasian District Through Art and Memory

　Kaohsiung's Jiasian District（甲仙區）is the gateway to the Southern Cross-Island Highway（南橫公路）, a spectacular high-altitude road connecting the southwest of Taiwan with Taitung in the east. Jiasian itself has long been known for its taro, bamboo shoots, and plums. In 2025, however, the district gradually reinvented itself through the Jiasian Cat Year Project.

FOCUS 13 Coral Plaza Makes Its Debut

　FOCUS 13 Coral Plaza, a new highlight within the Kaohsiung Music Center（高雄流行音樂中心）, recently held its soft opening. At the entrance, the large blue IP character Lang Zi（浪子）sways gently in the breeze, as if waving to passersby and inviting visitors to step inside and explore.

Kaohsiung Lantern Festival Lights Up the City with Heroic Spirit

This year's Kaohsiung Wonderland（高雄冬日遊樂園）takes place from February 7 to March 1 at the Kaohsiung harbor. Departing from the cute style of previous years, the festival is welcoming a heavyweight star: Legendary Japanese hero character Ultraman（超人力霸王）, who's now celebrating his 60th anniversary, is bringing passionate and heroic energy to the port city.

「野森動物学校」が開校！ 動物とふれあい生態を学ぼう

　ミーアキャットの目の周りが黒いのは、天然のサングラスなんだって？ナマケモノはどれほど遅いの？そんな疑問があれば、本を読むだけでなく、「野森動物学校」の動物先生に尋ねることもできる。

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。