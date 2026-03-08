快訊

Weekend Getaway in Kaohsiung's Mountain Towns

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Cindy Lee】

　During the winter months, mountain towns near Kaohsiung attract visitors seeking sunny, natural weekend escapes. Begin your trip in the Shanlin District, where, from late winter to early spring, flower fields burst with vibrant blooms of zinnias, sunflowers, and cosmos flowers that cover the foothills. It's often called a sea of flowers and is truly one of the best places to see them in southern Taiwan. Hot pink hues and soft blushes mixed with orange yellow hues dot the landscape. The best time to visit is mid-February when they are in full bloom.

　Next, visit the century-old Huang Family Hakka Compound, then stop at Jinsiang Pastry Shop（進香餅舖）, a well-known family-run bakery with over 60 years of history. Inside, find traditional pastries baked using rare local techniques. Master baker Tian Yun-cheng（田雲程）continues to create sugar pagodas and handcrafted fengpian cakes, which are commonly used in Hakka rituals and life ceremonies. These reflect the community's dedication to preserving its cultural traditions.

　Stay overnight at Starry Valley Leisure Camping Farm（星空幽谷休閒露營農莊）, situated between Liouguei（六龜） and Meinong（美濃）. With only a few tents available, this rustic campsite provides a peaceful, nature-centered experience where you can marvel at clear, starry skies at night and wake up to the sunrise over Weiliao Mountain（尾寮山）.

　From vibrant flower fields and longstanding family bakeries to quiet nights under the stars, Kaohsiung's mountain villages provide an easy, unhurried escape. Ideal for a weekend trip, the region's mountain scenery offers a laid-back, refreshing travel experience.

☉Shanlin District Office, Kaohsiung City

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/shanlindistrict/

☉Jinsiang Pastry Shop

No. 141, Shansian Road, Shanlin District, Kaohsiung City

☉Starry Valley Leisure Camping Farm

No. 107, Sanmin Road, Liouguei District, Kaohsiung City

