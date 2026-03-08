FOCUS 13 Coral Plaza Makes Its Debut

【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

FOCUS 13 Coral Plaza, a new highlight within the Kaohsiung Music Center（高雄流行音樂中心）, recently held its soft opening. At the entrance, the large blue IP character Lang Zi（浪子）sways gently in the breeze, as if waving to passersby and inviting visitors to step inside and explore.

Bringing together art, craft, and everyday living, focus in SELECT is a curated concept store that presents “CREATOR Waves,” a themed collaborative project featuring ten original talents. B6 drawing man（B6 速寫男）captures the port's iconic landmarks through expressive linework; KINGJUN, Baozi Studio（包大山製作所）, and Lin Yan-liang（林彥良）showcase the creativity and rhythm of southern Taiwan; Square Studio（方坊）, 1G, and Macaron TOE（馬卡龍腳趾）evoke the emotional nuances of daily life in the harbor city; while Chen Wei-ting (陳威廷）, Xu Writing Corp（阿旭寫字公司）, and Bopomoo（波波畝）convey inner dialogue and a sense of ease through text and imagery. The project's key visual character, Lang Zi, designed by Korean artist Jung Jisook（鄭知淑）, has also been extended into a series of cultural merchandise, showcasing a vibrant and multifaceted creative energy.

Dining is another highlight of this space. MIAMANDAY's（鰻魚日記）new brand, Unagi Moment（鰻悠), specializes in Japanese eel slow-roasted at low temperatures to preserve its delicate texture and rich aroma. Rather than buy from a wholesaler, the establishment raises its own eels, ensuring freshness and consistency.

Meanwhile, FULA COFFEE（芙拉咖啡）features tiered seating that seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor views, offering sweeping ocean vistas. Inspired by the “flavors of the sea”, the café has also created a Kaohsiung-exclusive Mentaiko Basque Cheesecake as a tribute to the city's maritime identity.

From sea-facing views to thoughtfully curated flavors, every detail at FOCUS 13 Coral Plaza captures the vibrant rhythm of Kaohsiung's port city soul. It is a destination worth revisiting, a harbor landmark where simple yet refined pleasures continue to unfold.

FOCUS 13 Coral Plaza

No. 110, Haibian Rd., Lingya Dist., Kaohsiung City