Kaohsiung Lantern Festival Lights Up the City with Heroic Spirit
【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao, Huang Jing-wun ◎Photo courtesy of Tourism Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government】
This year's Kaohsiung Wonderland（高雄冬日遊樂園）takes place from February 7 to March 1 at the Kaohsiung harbor. Departing from the cute style of previous years, the festival is welcoming a heavyweight star: Legendary Japanese hero character Ultraman（超人力霸王）, who's now celebrating his 60th anniversary, is bringing passionate and heroic energy to the port city.
The original Ultraman and Ultraman Tiga（迪卡）appear for the first time as massive inflatable installations on the water, standing in front of the Wave Towers at the Kaohsiung Music Center（高雄流行音樂中心）and at the Coral Zone Harbor Viewpoint（珊瑚礁群好望角）, respectively. By day, they cut heroic figures. At night, light shows illuminate the scene, the dazzling combination of light and shadow turning these sites into popular photo spots. Many visitors, young and old, join the festivities carrying “Original Ultraman” lanterns specially created for the festival.
Mayor Chen Chi-mai（陳其邁）noted that the functioning of a city relies on the hard work of countless people, including healthcare workers, firefighters, sanitation staff, and even the “shovel heroes” who help clean up after disasters. Inspired by Ultraman's spirit of protecting the Earth, the festival pays tribute to these “unsung heroes” who quietly dedicate themselves to the city.
The family amusement park is located at Piers 16 to 18 of Kaohsiung Port, featuring amusement rides, character meet-and-greets, stage performances, markets, and pop-up stores. The lively atmosphere has attracted large numbers of visitors.
In addition, the theme has been extended to three modes of transportation, transforming the light rail, buses, and ferries into mobile exhibition spaces. Visitors can travel through the city following the “light,” and together with the heroes, help safeguard hope in Kaohsiung.
Read more Love Kaohsiung articles
贊助廣告
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。