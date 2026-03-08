Kaohsiung Lantern Festival Lights Up the City with Heroic Spirit

【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao, Huang Jing-wun ◎Photo courtesy of Tourism Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government】

This year's Kaohsiung Wonderland（高雄冬日遊樂園）takes place from February 7 to March 1 at the Kaohsiung harbor. Departing from the cute style of previous years, the festival is welcoming a heavyweight star: Legendary Japanese hero character Ultraman（超人力霸王）, who's now celebrating his 60th anniversary, is bringing passionate and heroic energy to the port city.

The original Ultraman and Ultraman Tiga（迪卡）appear for the first time as massive inflatable installations on the water, standing in front of the Wave Towers at the Kaohsiung Music Center（高雄流行音樂中心）and at the Coral Zone Harbor Viewpoint（珊瑚礁群好望角）, respectively. By day, they cut heroic figures. At night, light shows illuminate the scene, the dazzling combination of light and shadow turning these sites into popular photo spots. Many visitors, young and old, join the festivities carrying “Original Ultraman” lanterns specially created for the festival.

Mayor Chen Chi-mai（陳其邁）noted that the functioning of a city relies on the hard work of countless people, including healthcare workers, firefighters, sanitation staff, and even the “shovel heroes” who help clean up after disasters. Inspired by Ultraman's spirit of protecting the Earth, the festival pays tribute to these “unsung heroes” who quietly dedicate themselves to the city.

The family amusement park is located at Piers 16 to 18 of Kaohsiung Port, featuring amusement rides, character meet-and-greets, stage performances, markets, and pop-up stores. The lively atmosphere has attracted large numbers of visitors.

In addition, the theme has been extended to three modes of transportation, transforming the light rail, buses, and ferries into mobile exhibition spaces. Visitors can travel through the city following the “light,” and together with the heroes, help safeguard hope in Kaohsiung.