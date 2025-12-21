Experiencing Linyuan's Unique Culture
【◎Written by Cai Mi-ci ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter, Huang Jing-wun】
Escape the hustle of city life and discover Linyuan's unique countryside charm, where wooden buildings reminiscent of Kyoto showcase a rich blend of Chinese and Japanese influences. The area also features a tranquil wetland park full of wildlife and local delicacies, including duck rice.
The first stop is the Former Dinglinzihbian Police Station（原頂林仔邊警察官吏派出所）, established in 1898 as Linyuan's first government office. Surrounded by shady, lush greenery, with its brick-and-wood hall, wooden dormitories, and coral-stone air-raid shelter, every corner you capture feels like wandering through an old alley in Kyoto. It is a must-see for anyone interested in history and architectural heritage.
Enjoy the local delicacies with a classic Lan-jie Duck Rice（蘭姐鴨肉飯）lunch. The eatery offers an inviting aroma of duck fat and crispy garlic. Every bite of fragrant duck rice, combined with tender, juicy duck slices, is truly delightful. Dip the duck in the ginger-soy paste for a touch of sweetness. This regional specialty is a beloved comfort food that captures the essence of southern Taiwanese cuisine.
Enjoy a peaceful afternoon at Linyuan Ocean Wetland Park（林園海洋濕地公園）. The park features a wide variety of birds, fish, shrimp, crabs, and mangrove species, including the black mangrove. It's a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts. From September to May, visitors can see upside-down jellyfish, a rare sight in Taiwan, which makes the park special and a must-visit for nature lovers.
☉Former Dinglinzihbian Police Station
No. 97, Fusing St., Linyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City
☉Lan-jie Duck Rice
No. 143, Wunhua St., Linyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City
☉Linyuan Ocean Wetland Park
Bankuo Rd., Linyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City
