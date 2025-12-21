An Illustrator's Guide: Walking Through Ou Pei-ling's Kaohsiung Map
【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao ◎Illustration by Ou Pei-ling】
Since childhood, illustrator Ou Pei-ling（歐佩玲）has loved doodling. Growing up, studying, and working entirely in Kaohsiung has allowed her art to stay deeply rooted in everyday life. This year, she was invited to create the 2026 Kaohsiung Hand-Drawn Calendar, transforming her impressions of the city into artistic beauty.
Ou shares that her afternoon walks are a major source of inspiration. One stop on her walking map is the Kaohsiung Port Cruise Terminal（高雄港旅運中心）, which rises from the harbor like a graceful whale coming up for air. She especially recommends the third-floor Haiyun Art Plaza（海韻藝術廣場）, where you can take in both the city skyline and the wide-open harbor. If a cruise ship happens to arrive, she likes to wave to the passengers on deck—an unexpected moment that always brightens her daily strolls.
Dingjia Dessert & Coffee（頂加點心咖啡）is her favorite refuge, whether she's working on illustrations or simply taking a break during a walk. The space is simple and cozy, and every dish and cup of coffee conveys the owner's warmth. She often orders a small piece of cake and an iced coffee, settles into a seat by the window, and enjoys a quiet afternoon all to herself.
Ou also loves the lively atmosphere along the Whale Promenade（鯨魚堤岸）. Joggers, cyclists, ripples left by passing yachts, and birds skimming across the water all bring a vibrant energy to the harbor. The green corridor around Jhongdu Vision Bridge（中都願景橋）is her preferred walking route; it is lined with homes, shops, and shady trees. The glow of city lights gives the neighborhood a gentle rhythm, accompanying her as she observes life’s small details and gathers inspiration for her art.
