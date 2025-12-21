Artifacts from Scrapped Ships: Huang Dao-ming's Maritime Antiques Shop
【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter, Hung Mao-chun ◎Photo courtesy of Huang Dao-ming】
You may have already seen some of Huang Dao-ming's treasured items, as they appeared in the film Life of Pi（少年Pi的奇幻漂流）. His Maritime Antiques Shop（航海古董商行）, located near Kaohsiung's Love River, greets visitors with diving helmets, wooden ships' wheels, and clocks displayed at the entrance.
The shop's narrow walkway feels like a time tunnel. From an antique gramophone salvaged from an old passenger liner, gentle melodies drift through the air, making you feel as if you've stepped into a ship's cabin. Every vintage object in the shop carries memories of a life spent at sea.
Huang grew up in the warehouse districts adjacent to the Port of Kaohsiung, and as a child he watched workers dismantle equipment. His father was a teacher, and their home was often filled with writers and scholars. He still vividly remembers the elegant gesture of someone pulling out a pocket watch—an image that sparked his fascination with metal, machinery, and eventually, his lifelong connection to seafaring artifacts.
In the 1970s, Kaohsiung was known throughout the world as the "Shipbreaking Kingdom." During his military service, Huang was exposed to the shipbreaking trade. After he was discharged, he devoted himself to acquiring, restoring, and reselling nautical equipment. His favorite items include marine chronometers, sextants, and armillary spheres—navigation tools once essential to seafarers. Although many of the nautical charts in his shop have faded with age, their routes and latitudes remain clearly visible. “All of these charts once passed through Kaohsiung,” he says, regarding them as pieces of the city's history.
Huang's collection has earned international recognition. The production team of Life of Pi rented props from him, giving his old artifacts a chance to shine on the big screen. Over the years, collectors, scholars, and visitors from around the world have come to his shop. Kaohsiung's shipbreaking industry may be a thing of the past, but memories of the sea—and the spirit of the vessels that once sailed across it—still linger within his small shop, quietly telling stories of their former glory.
