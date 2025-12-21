Kaohsiung Green Park: A Feast of Grasslands, Lakes & Birds

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun, Wu Bo-yuan, Cindy Lee】

Once a golf course, the Kaohsiung Green Park（高雄果嶺自然公園）has been revitalized into a space for city residents to reconnect with nature. The park connects Chengcing Lake（澄清湖）, Shuanghu Forest Park（雙湖森林公園）, and Jinshi Lake（金獅湖）, forming an ecological corridor. Its design aims to create a habitat mosaic, showcasing open grasslands, ponds, woodlands, and gentle hills.

Photo by Wu Bo-yuan Kaohsiung Green Park has become a vibrant wildlife estuary! Common moorhens glide smoothly through lush aquatic plants, while the sweet aroma of common orange jasmine blossoms fills the air with a gentle breeze. Light-vented bulbuls flit happily over the grass, and cattle egrets gather among the wetlands. Crested serpent eagles and crested goshawks soar above Chengcing and Jinshi Lakes. Squirrels actively move through the tree canopy, spreading seeds and enhancing biodiversity. Seeing this beautiful landscape restored and thriving in natural harmony is truly inspiring.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun Walking along the trails, visitors can observe the changing seasons reflected in the park's vegetation: the fragrant blooms of common orange jasmine and sweet osmanthus in spring; lush greenery in midsummer; cotton trees flowering in autumn; and cascades of falling leaves in winter.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun The park has become the city's most accessible outdoor educational space. By enforcing zoning rules and sustainable management practices, it maintains ecological health while providing a peaceful place for recreation. Guided tours educate visitors about environmental sustainability, while reminding bird photographers to keep a respectful distance. The focus has shifted from tourism to ecological awareness, fostering a stronger connection to nature and marking a significant achievement in environmental education.