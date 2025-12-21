快訊

朋友初訪1夜市驚呼「太大了！」 在地人揭真實坪數：逛到鐵腿

救援傷者...台大醫父女檔找到了 蔣萬安下午親赴轉達感謝

Kaohsiung Green Park: A Feast of Grasslands, Lakes & Birds

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Cindy Lee
Photo by Cindy Lee

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun, Wu Bo-yuan, Cindy Lee】

　Once a golf course, the Kaohsiung Green Park（高雄果嶺自然公園）has been revitalized into a space for city residents to reconnect with nature. The park connects Chengcing Lake（澄清湖）, Shuanghu Forest Park（雙湖森林公園）, and Jinshi Lake（金獅湖）, forming an ecological corridor. Its design aims to create a habitat mosaic, showcasing open grasslands, ponds, woodlands, and gentle hills.

Photo by Wu Bo-yuan
Photo by Wu Bo-yuan
　Kaohsiung Green Park has become a vibrant wildlife estuary! Common moorhens glide smoothly through lush aquatic plants, while the sweet aroma of common orange jasmine blossoms fills the air with a gentle breeze. Light-vented bulbuls flit happily over the grass, and cattle egrets gather among the wetlands. Crested serpent eagles and crested goshawks soar above Chengcing and Jinshi Lakes. Squirrels actively move through the tree canopy, spreading seeds and enhancing biodiversity. Seeing this beautiful landscape restored and thriving in natural harmony is truly inspiring.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
　Walking along the trails, visitors can observe the changing seasons reflected in the park's vegetation: the fragrant blooms of common orange jasmine and sweet osmanthus in spring; lush greenery in midsummer; cotton trees flowering in autumn; and cascades of falling leaves in winter.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
　The park has become the city's most accessible outdoor educational space. By enforcing zoning rules and sustainable management practices, it maintains ecological health while providing a peaceful place for recreation. Guided tours educate visitors about environmental sustainability, while reminding bird photographers to keep a respectful distance. The focus has shifted from tourism to ecological awareness, fostering a stronger connection to nature and marking a significant achievement in environmental education.

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

Love Kaohsiung

追蹤

延伸閱讀

Super Junior演唱會加場確定！1月高雄巨蛋連嗨三天 售票規則需注意

子瑜回家鄉開唱超有感！TWICE高雄Day1落幕　官方讚「今晚感覺很特別」

影／黃捷高雄地標大跳「THIS IS FOR」 為TWICE子瑜熱力應援

高雄再掀巨星應援熱度！「TWICE 世界巡迴」週末2日開唱，市府聯手打造 4 大城市應援活動掀觀光亮點

相關新聞

くつろぎの時間・林園の一日散策

都市の喧騒に疲れたなら、ぜひ林園区を散策してみよう。ここには日本式家屋の史跡を中心とした「小京都」と呼ばれるエリア、生態系の豊かな湿地公園、そして地元で老舗の鴨肉飯の店など、多くのみどころがある。

イラストレーターがご案内：欧佩玲の高雄散步地図

幼い頃から絵を描くことが大好きだったというイラストレーターの欧佩玲さん。学生時代を高雄で過ごし、その後も高雄で仕事をしながら成長してきた彼女の創作スタイルは、日常生活に密接に根ざしている。彼女は今年、「2026年高雄手書きカレンダー」のイラストレーターに抜擢され、都市の印象を美しいアートとして描き出す。

果嶺自然公園で生態散歩～草原・湖・鳥による緑の饗宴～

草原に朝日が降り注ぎ、そよかぜが月橘の花を揺らし、赤いくちばしのバンが水草の間を泳いでいる。高雄ゴルフ場跡地に建造された「高雄果嶺自然公園」が都市と自然を再び結びつける。

ゴルフ場が自然公園に生まれ変わった ～すべての人々に開かれた広大な緑地～

かつては高価な入場料が必要だったゴルフ場が、誰もが楽しめる「高雄果嶺自然公園」へと生まれ変わった。この70ヘクタールに及ぶ緑地の歴史は、第二次世界大戦後から語る必要がある。

Experiencing Linyuan's Unique Culture

Escape the hustle of city life and discover Linyuan's unique countryside charm, where wooden buildings reminiscent of Kyoto showcase a rich blend of Chinese and Japanese influences. The area also features a tranquil wetland park full of wildlife and local delicacies, including duck rice.

An Illustrator's Guide: Walking Through Ou Pei-ling's Kaohsiung Map

Since childhood, illustrator Ou Pei-ling（歐佩玲）has loved doodling. Growing up, studying, and working entirely in Kaohsiung has allowed her art to stay deeply rooted in everyday life. This year, she was invited to create the 2026 Kaohsiung Hand-Drawn Calendar, transforming her impressions of the city into artistic beauty.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。