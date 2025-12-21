A Golf Course Reborn as Shared Green Space

快訊

Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun, Cindy Lee　◎Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Museum of History】

　What was once an exclusive golf course with high entrance fees has been transformed into Kaohsiung Green Park（高雄果嶺自然公園）, a 70-hectare green space open to everyone. The history of this park dates back to the years just after World War II.

Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Museum of History
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Museum of History
　In 1961, Kaohsiung's then-mayor, Chen Ci-chuan（陳啟川）, chose the area beside Dabei Lake（大貝湖） — now called Chengcing Lake（澄清湖)— as the course's location; a course meeting international standards was subsequently completed. It went on to serve as a venue for strengthening diplomatic relations, hosting visitors such as former Japanese Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi（岸信介）and commanders from the U.S. Seventh Fleet（美國第七艦隊）.

　After 2000, the course was leased to a private operator. In 2024, however, the Kaohsiung City Government reclaimed the land. On October 10, 2025, it was reborn as Kaohsiung Green Park. The name “Green” nods to the site's golfing past, symbolizes the renewed natural landscape, and reflects a vision of coexistence with nature as well as the core values of environmental justice and shared public access.

Photo by Cindy Lee
Photo by Cindy Lee
　The park follows the original terrain and now features a 7.2km-long trail system, preserving more than 2,600 trees. It connects to Chengcing Lake, Shuanghu Forest Park（雙湖森林公園）, and Jinshi Lake（金獅湖）, forming Kaohsiung's largest green corridor. Fifty-three bird species have already been recorded inside the park—including crested serpent eagles, crested goshawks, and black-naped orioles—making it an ideal outdoor classroom for ecological learning.

　Since its opening, social media has been filled with photos and posts from those who have visited and enjoyed the park, showing a city breathing together with nature and its citizens.

