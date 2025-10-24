快訊

NewJeans之母回歸！閔熙珍成立新公司「OOAK」掀業界關注

桃客司機痛毆學生挨批「神隱冷處理」 業者傍晚聲明回應

A Sweet Guide to Praying to Yue Lao

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Fongyi Shuangci Pavilion (Photo by Carter)
Fongyi Shuangci Pavilion (Photo by Carter)

【◎Written by Cai Mi-ci　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter】

　The 15th day of the eighth lunar month is not only the Mid-Autumn Festival, but also the birthday of Yue Lao（月老）, the matchmaker god who “ties red strings of fate.” Tradition holds that it is the perfect time to pray for love and good relationships.

Fongyi Shuangci Pavilion (Photo by Carter)
Fongyi Shuangci Pavilion (Photo by Carter)
　Today, Yue Lao's blessings go beyond simply finding a partner. Believers also pray for smooth marriages, helpful mentors, and even hard-to-get concert tickets—blending ancient faith with modern desires.

　Kaohsiung boasts several well-known temples dedicated to Yue Lao, who is also known as the Old Man Under the Moon. Each is popular and has its own unique features. When visiting Kaohsiung Guandi Temple（高雄關帝廟）, worshippers must first pay respects to the main deity, Lord Guan Shengdijun（關聖帝君）, before making their wishes to Yue Lao. Offerings include “harmony gold” (ritual paper currency used when praying for marriage or a stronger relationship), red thread, and candies. The last of these symbolizes petitioners' hopes for sweet romance.

Kaohsiung Xiahai City God Temple (Photo by Carter)
Kaohsiung Xiahai City God Temple (Photo by Carter)
　Fongyi Shuangci Pavilion（鳳邑雙慈殿）enshrines Avalokitesvara (Guanyin) Bodhisattva（觀音佛祖）and Mazu, the Heavenly Holy Mother（天上聖母）. Since the main deities are female, worshippers believe the temple offers special protection to women. A unique feature here is the use of “destiny powder” for prayers. Men apply it to the throat to speak appropriately, while women dab it on their cheeks to enhance friendliness. In front of the temple, the “wishing pavilion” allows visitors to hang love cards to express their heartfelt wishes.

　Kaohsiung Xiahai City God Temple（高雄市霞海城隍廟）, originally a branch of Taipei's Xiahai City God Temple, not only enshrines Yue Lao but also the city god's wife. The latter's “husband-taming shoes (blessed shoes)” are said to bring harmony to marriages. Worshippers can light love lamps or take away peace talismans, praying for smooth relationships and a bright future.

Kaohsiung Guandi Temple (Photo by Carter)
Kaohsiung Guandi Temple (Photo by Carter)
　When praying to Yue Lao, sincerity is what truly matters. This Mid-Autumn Festival, as you gaze at the moon, why not also wish for the matchmaker god to connect you with true love, supportive friends, or even a special chance to meet your idol?

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

Love Kaohsiung

追蹤

延伸閱讀

不只招財3.2億！BLACKPINK高雄開唱「破五大紀錄」

國際火舞藝術節「火神祭」24日台南漁光島登場 6組樂團輪番助陣

全聯聯名豐樂牧場推5新品 檸檬優格派網友大推 肉鬆鮮乳空氣蛋糕謎之美味

外國客1穿搭性感搭車…身後阿姨舉動反成焦點 眼尖網友揭她驚人身分

相關新聞

中油職員思い出のレトロスポット 「六燃丁種宿舍」

MRT「世運」駅の近く、古跡「中油宏南宿舍」の敷地内にある木造の連棟式建築「六燃丁種宿舍」では今年ついに修復が完了し、建物を囲っていた高い塀が取り払われ、一般参観客に開放された。1940年代における台湾経済の躍進を象徴するこの建物は、過去80年間、数世代にわたる「中油」（※旧称「中国石油」の略称、改名後の現社名は「台湾中油」）の職員にとっては共通の思い出が残された場所でもある。

縁結びの神様 「月下老人」 への参拝ガイド

旧暦8月15日といえば中秋節が有名だが、実は赤い糸を結びつける良縁の神様「月下老人」の誕生日でもあることから、良縁を求めて月下老人に参拝するのに最適の時期だとされている。

ペットと仕事へ！高雄の新たな職場風景

ペットがいると、職場の雰囲気が柔らかくなる。高雄市農業局の扉を開ければ、そこではネコが窓枠を優雅に散歩し、アヒルが机の下で飼い主の靴ひもをつつき、モコモコの可愛い顔をひょこっとのぞかせたり、パソコンモニターと書類の間に隠れたりしているかもしれない。姚志旺局長は、「このペットたちは、みんな私たちの同僚です」と語る。ある職員のペットは分離不安症に悩まされていたが、飼い主と一緒に出勤することで、症状がかなり改善したという。

母の愛から生まれたジャム 台湾から世界へ

「Honeybee Jam（小甜心 果醤）」は、難病の娘を想う母親の愛から生まれた。この愛の味は世界にひろがり、複数の賞を受賞し、台湾の果物のすばらしさを世界に伝えた。

D-Type Dormitory of the Sixth Fuel Factory Revives the Memory of Oil Workers

During World War II, Japan constructed the Sixth Naval Fuel Plant（第六海軍燃料廠）in Taiwan, with its headquarters in Kaohsiung. It served as housing for officers and technicians. The government built four types of dormitories: A, B, C, and D. Just a short walk from Kaohsiung's MRT World Games Station（世運站）i

A Sweet Guide to Praying to Yue Lao

The 15th day of the eighth lunar month is not only the Mid-Autumn Festival, but also the birthday of Yue Lao（月老）, the matchmaker god who “ties red strings of fate.” Tradition holds that it is the perfect time to pray for love and good relationships.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。