A Sweet Guide to Praying to Yue Lao

【◎Written by Cai Mi-ci ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

The 15th day of the eighth lunar month is not only the Mid-Autumn Festival, but also the birthday of Yue Lao（月老）, the matchmaker god who “ties red strings of fate.” Tradition holds that it is the perfect time to pray for love and good relationships.

Fongyi Shuangci Pavilion (Photo by Carter) Today, Yue Lao's blessings go beyond simply finding a partner. Believers also pray for smooth marriages, helpful mentors, and even hard-to-get concert tickets—blending ancient faith with modern desires.

Kaohsiung boasts several well-known temples dedicated to Yue Lao, who is also known as the Old Man Under the Moon. Each is popular and has its own unique features. When visiting Kaohsiung Guandi Temple（高雄關帝廟）, worshippers must first pay respects to the main deity, Lord Guan Shengdijun（關聖帝君）, before making their wishes to Yue Lao. Offerings include “harmony gold” (ritual paper currency used when praying for marriage or a stronger relationship), red thread, and candies. The last of these symbolizes petitioners' hopes for sweet romance.

Kaohsiung Xiahai City God Temple (Photo by Carter) Fongyi Shuangci Pavilion（鳳邑雙慈殿）enshrines Avalokitesvara (Guanyin) Bodhisattva（觀音佛祖）and Mazu, the Heavenly Holy Mother（天上聖母）. Since the main deities are female, worshippers believe the temple offers special protection to women. A unique feature here is the use of “destiny powder” for prayers. Men apply it to the throat to speak appropriately, while women dab it on their cheeks to enhance friendliness. In front of the temple, the “wishing pavilion” allows visitors to hang love cards to express their heartfelt wishes.

Kaohsiung Xiahai City God Temple（高雄市霞海城隍廟）, originally a branch of Taipei's Xiahai City God Temple, not only enshrines Yue Lao but also the city god's wife. The latter's “husband-taming shoes (blessed shoes)” are said to bring harmony to marriages. Worshippers can light love lamps or take away peace talismans, praying for smooth relationships and a bright future.

Kaohsiung Guandi Temple (Photo by Carter) When praying to Yue Lao, sincerity is what truly matters. This Mid-Autumn Festival, as you gaze at the moon, why not also wish for the matchmaker god to connect you with true love, supportive friends, or even a special chance to meet your idol?