Autumn Visit to Daliao's Water Chestnut Fields

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

【◎Written by Winnie　◎Photos by Carter　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao】

　“Let's time it—how many water chestnuts can grandmas peel in one minute?” Visiting between the start of autumn through to November, the peak season for water chestnuts, a stroll through Kaotan Community（拷潭社區）accompanied by guides from Daliao Creative Base（大寮創生基地）instantly brings you in touch with the vibrant spirit of rural life unique to this time of year.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Huang Sih-cih（黃思慈）, chairperson of the Culture and Environment Development Association（文化環境發展協會）, shared that in the 1950s, Kaotan boasted up to 60 hectares of water chestnut fields. This total gradually declined as the economy developed. In recent years, the association has rekindled hope for this “Hometown of Water Chestnuts” through cultural tourism and local revitalization efforts.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　After visiting the water chestnut fields, visitors can join a popular water chestnut dyeing workshop. Huang explained that in the past, large quantities of discarded water chestnut shells were either thrown away or burned, impacting the environment. Five years ago, the association began promoting plant-based dyeing techniques, using extracts from water chestnut shells to color fabric. This not only adds value to local agricultural products but also engages community members in creative learning.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Under the guidance of indigo dyeing artisan Chen Mei（陳梅）, the water chestnut shells are boiled for about three hours, releasing a subtle water chestnut fragrance and a deep black dye. After washing, dyeing, setting the color, and designing patterns on the fabric, the final design is screen-printed. Once dried, each piece becomes a unique water chestnut-dyed creation.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　In the autumn breeze, these dyed fabrics sway gently on clotheslines in the courtyard, showcasing the aesthetics of rural craftsmanship and the quiet beauty of everyday life. Take a trip to Kaotan and experience the area's seasonal charms firsthand!

Love Kaohsiung

中油職員思い出のレトロスポット 「六燃丁種宿舍」

MRT「世運」駅の近く、古跡「中油宏南宿舍」の敷地内にある木造の連棟式建築「六燃丁種宿舍」では今年ついに修復が完了し、建物を囲っていた高い塀が取り払われ、一般参観客に開放された。1940年代における台湾経済の躍進を象徴するこの建物は、過去80年間、数世代にわたる「中油」（※旧称「中国石油」の略称、改名後の現社名は「台湾中油」）の職員にとっては共通の思い出が残された場所でもある。

縁結びの神様 「月下老人」 への参拝ガイド

旧暦8月15日といえば中秋節が有名だが、実は赤い糸を結びつける良縁の神様「月下老人」の誕生日でもあることから、良縁を求めて月下老人に参拝するのに最適の時期だとされている。

ペットと仕事へ！高雄の新たな職場風景

ペットがいると、職場の雰囲気が柔らかくなる。高雄市農業局の扉を開ければ、そこではネコが窓枠を優雅に散歩し、アヒルが机の下で飼い主の靴ひもをつつき、モコモコの可愛い顔をひょこっとのぞかせたり、パソコンモニターと書類の間に隠れたりしているかもしれない。姚志旺局長は、「このペットたちは、みんな私たちの同僚です」と語る。ある職員のペットは分離不安症に悩まされていたが、飼い主と一緒に出勤することで、症状がかなり改善したという。

母の愛から生まれたジャム 台湾から世界へ

「Honeybee Jam（小甜心 果醤）」は、難病の娘を想う母親の愛から生まれた。この愛の味は世界にひろがり、複数の賞を受賞し、台湾の果物のすばらしさを世界に伝えた。

D-Type Dormitory of the Sixth Fuel Factory Revives the Memory of Oil Workers

During World War II, Japan constructed the Sixth Naval Fuel Plant（第六海軍燃料廠）in Taiwan, with its headquarters in Kaohsiung. It served as housing for officers and technicians. The government built four types of dormitories: A, B, C, and D. Just a short walk from Kaohsiung's MRT World Games Station（世運站）i

A Sweet Guide to Praying to Yue Lao

The 15th day of the eighth lunar month is not only the Mid-Autumn Festival, but also the birthday of Yue Lao（月老）, the matchmaker god who “ties red strings of fate.” Tradition holds that it is the perfect time to pray for love and good relationships.

