Autumn Visit to Daliao's Water Chestnut Fields

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Photos by Carter ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao】

“Let's time it—how many water chestnuts can grandmas peel in one minute?” Visiting between the start of autumn through to November, the peak season for water chestnuts, a stroll through Kaotan Community（拷潭社區）accompanied by guides from Daliao Creative Base（大寮創生基地）instantly brings you in touch with the vibrant spirit of rural life unique to this time of year.

Photo by Carter Huang Sih-cih（黃思慈）, chairperson of the Culture and Environment Development Association（文化環境發展協會）, shared that in the 1950s, Kaotan boasted up to 60 hectares of water chestnut fields. This total gradually declined as the economy developed. In recent years, the association has rekindled hope for this “Hometown of Water Chestnuts” through cultural tourism and local revitalization efforts.

Photo by Carter After visiting the water chestnut fields, visitors can join a popular water chestnut dyeing workshop. Huang explained that in the past, large quantities of discarded water chestnut shells were either thrown away or burned, impacting the environment. Five years ago, the association began promoting plant-based dyeing techniques, using extracts from water chestnut shells to color fabric. This not only adds value to local agricultural products but also engages community members in creative learning.

Photo by Carter Under the guidance of indigo dyeing artisan Chen Mei（陳梅）, the water chestnut shells are boiled for about three hours, releasing a subtle water chestnut fragrance and a deep black dye. After washing, dyeing, setting the color, and designing patterns on the fabric, the final design is screen-printed. Once dried, each piece becomes a unique water chestnut-dyed creation.

Photo by Carter In the autumn breeze, these dyed fabrics sway gently on clotheslines in the courtyard, showcasing the aesthetics of rural craftsmanship and the quiet beauty of everyday life. Take a trip to Kaotan and experience the area's seasonal charms firsthand!