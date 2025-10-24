A New Trend in Kaohsiung Offices: Pets Go to Work!

【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Tseng Hsin-yao】

When pets become part of the office, the atmosphere instantly feels warmer and more welcoming. At the Kaohsiung City Government's Agriculture Bureau, as soon as you open the door, you might see a cat gracefully walking along the windowsill, a duck pecking at its owner's shoelaces under a desk, or a furry little face peeking out from behind a computer screen or a stack of documents. "These pets are our colleagues," says Director Yao Jhih-wang（姚志旺）. Many employees have said that their pets experience separation anxiety when left alone at home. However, bringing them to work has made a big difference. Now, these pets not only feel safer but also enjoy being with their owners all day long in the office. It's heartwarming to see how this change has positively affected both pets and their human coworkers.

The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) has undertaken a similar initiative. The sound of a golden retriever panting happily, with its tongue out and tail wagging, fills the corridor. It's their monthly "Pet Day," explains Artistic Director Jian Wun-bin（簡文彬）. Jian Wun-bin shares this touching effort, highlighting that Weiwuying has also welcomed stray dogs into their community and given them a job as a patrol team. This commitment reflects a deep compassion for animals, as they ensure these furry friends receive regular health checkups and foster a loving, supportive environment.

To better accommodate these furry companions, the Agriculture Bureau has created a pet-friendly office space with designated toilet areas, play zones, and a first-aid station. At Weiwuying, coworkers naturally look out for each other's pets, fostering a strong sense of teamwork. Working alongside animals has become a highly valued aspect of the job, bringing warmth and comfort while promoting workplace values of respect and inclusiveness.