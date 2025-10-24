Out of a Mother's Love: How a Jar of Jam Became Taiwan's Shining Star

快訊

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

【◎Written by Tsai Mi-chi　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter　◎Photo courtesy of Honeybee Jam】

　Honeybee Jam（小甜心果醬）was born from a mother's love for her daughter, who was living with a rare disease. What began as a heartfelt effort to care for her child has since reached the international stage, winning multiple awards and showcasing the beauty of Taiwan's fruits to the world.

　Founder Liu Yen-wen's（劉彥雯）daughter was diagnosed with Williams syndrome, which affects growth and development. To help her child get proper nutrition, Liu began making homemade jams to mix with yogurt. Seeing her daughter eat happily and healthily became the original inspiration behind her delicious creations.

　She personally visits farms and carefully selects fruit, much of it sourced from Kaohsiung. For example, “Peach & Plum Fragrance” features peaches grown in Namasia; “Honey Lychee” highlights the prized Yuhebao variety from Dashu; and “Sunset Concerto”—winner of the 2024 Gold Medal at the World's Original Marmalade Awards in the UK—uses Meinong papayas as its main ingredient.

　She also combines specialties from different regions of Taiwan to add unique character, such as “Plum Wine with Jasmine Oval Kumquat”, which blends Yilan kumquats with Pingtung jasmine flowers. This creation won gold at both the UK and Japan marmalade competitions in 2024.

　Liu also collaborates with young local farmers to develop innovative flavors. One standout, “Bloom,” uses lemon rum from a Kaohsiung distillery, paired with ginger lily and citrus fruits. The subtle notes of rum bring out layers of fruity aromas, winning recognition at this year's Japan and UK marmalade competitions. These repeated international wins highlight Kaohsiung’s vibrant spirit of youth entrepreneurship.

　From a mother's love, Honeybee Jam has crafted flavors infused with care and creativity—sharing the richness and warmth of this island with the world.

