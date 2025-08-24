快訊

M60A3戰車馬力調整工程啟動 升級案陸軍不埋單原因曝光

台美關稅談判爆爭議…行政院駁「市場全面開放」傳言！網酸：只有遺憾沒有提告

網球／莎拉波娃入主名人堂 引言人竟找世仇小威

Enjoy an Ecological Getaway with Meinong Lake’s Pheasant-Tailed Jacanas

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

【◎Written by Winnie　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter】

　The male pheasant-tailed jacana（雉尾水雉）is known as the “bird world’s model father” as he takes on the responsibilities of incubating eggs and raising young. Every year, during the spring and summer breeding season, Meinong Lake（美濃湖）becomes especially lively with jacana activity.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Here, you can spot Taiwan’s small but unique population of pheasant-tailed jacanas. During mating season, they put on a dazzling display to attract mates. Their nape turns golden yellow; paired with long black tail feathers, this indicates they are ready to show off and court a partner.

Photos by Carter
Photos by Carter
　Such precious sights were once on the brink of disappearing. The aquatic fields of white water snowflake (a type of vegetable known to scientists as Nymphoides hydrophylla) that coexisted with the jacanas were also listed as endangered due to environmental changes. Since 2017, local communities, supported by government initiatives, have been working to restore the wetland ecosystem. In 2024, the Jacana Guardians（護雉聯盟）joined forces with farming groups to promote a balance between conservation, tourism, and agriculture, leading to the development of eco-tourism and environmental education.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　On the second Saturday of each month, the public can join guided eco-tours at the Meinong Lake jacana habitat. The experience includes birdwatching, slackline walking, and paddleboarding. Guides bring visitors to former turtle ponds converted into aquatic plant zones, where they can experience harvesting and washing white water snowflake in the water. Children can play in pools filled with mixed aquatic plants, having a blast while also learning about the region’s rich ecological environment and the local wisdom that underpins sustainable lifestyles.

Read more Love Kaohsiung articles

Love Kaohsiung

追蹤

延伸閱讀

MLB／洋基本季第3度首局「背靠背靠背」開轟！賈吉40轟也出爐

MLB／隱形失誤導致道奇被敲再見安 西語老師：已盡全力

麥卡倫甜蜜新浪潮品酩餐會登場 全台5大甜點名廚演繹雪莉王者風味

第一屆500甜／甜蜜新浪潮來襲！麥卡倫跨界5大甜點名店打造台灣感性

相關新聞

Enjoy an Ecological Getaway with Meinong Lake’s Pheasant-Tailed Jacanas

　The male pheasant-tailed jacana（雉尾水雉）is known as the “bird world’s model father” as he takes on the responsibilities of incubating eggs and raising young. Every year, during the spring and summer breeding season, Meinong Lake（美濃湖）becomes especially lively with jacana activity.

Cool Off This Summer with Family Fun!

　Surrounded by nature but within city limits, two water spots in Kaohsiung are drawing fun-seeking families this summer. Neiwei Forest Waterway and an indoor facility near Lotus Pond provide families with safe, well-maintained places to play and explore.

Historic Venues and Local Tastes Shape Kaohsiung’s Nightlife

　Kaohsiung’s summer nights offer a distinct charm that is often more enjoyable than the intense daytime heat. As temperatures cool in the evening, the city takes on a more relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The scent of fruit, tea, and alcohol fills the air, creating a distinctly seasonal atmosphere that offers both locals and visitors a chance to relax and unwind.

Discover the Everyday Life of Wanshan Village

　Located in Kaohsiung’s Maolin District, Wanshan Village（萬山部落）is known to locals as “Oponoho.” This Drekay (Rukai) toponym means “a beautiful land bathed in the light of dawn.” The village’s old settlement is famous for its well-preserved clusters of slate houses and ancient rock carvings. In 1956,

Check-in for a Romantic Day Trip in Cijin

　With its blue skies and rolling waves, Cijin is especially captivating in summertime! Spend a day here, savoring the island’s charm amid sunshine, sea breezes, and the enticing scents that drift through every street corner.

美濃湖のレンカク生態観察ツアー

　「鳥界のイクメン」ことレンカクは、オスが卵を温めヒナを育てることで有名だ。レンカクが発情期を迎える春から夏、美濃湖はもっとも活気に満ちた季節を迎える。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。