Enjoy an Ecological Getaway with Meinong Lake’s Pheasant-Tailed Jacanas
【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】
The male pheasant-tailed jacana（雉尾水雉）is known as the “bird world’s model father” as he takes on the responsibilities of incubating eggs and raising young. Every year, during the spring and summer breeding season, Meinong Lake（美濃湖）becomes especially lively with jacana activity.
Here, you can spot Taiwan’s small but unique population of pheasant-tailed jacanas. During mating season, they put on a dazzling display to attract mates. Their nape turns golden yellow; paired with long black tail feathers, this indicates they are ready to show off and court a partner.
Such precious sights were once on the brink of disappearing. The aquatic fields of white water snowflake (a type of vegetable known to scientists as Nymphoides hydrophylla) that coexisted with the jacanas were also listed as endangered due to environmental changes. Since 2017, local communities, supported by government initiatives, have been working to restore the wetland ecosystem. In 2024, the Jacana Guardians（護雉聯盟）joined forces with farming groups to promote a balance between conservation, tourism, and agriculture, leading to the development of eco-tourism and environmental education.
On the second Saturday of each month, the public can join guided eco-tours at the Meinong Lake jacana habitat. The experience includes birdwatching, slackline walking, and paddleboarding. Guides bring visitors to former turtle ponds converted into aquatic plant zones, where they can experience harvesting and washing white water snowflake in the water. Children can play in pools filled with mixed aquatic plants, having a blast while also learning about the region’s rich ecological environment and the local wisdom that underpins sustainable lifestyles.
