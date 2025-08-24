Cool Off This Summer with Family Fun!

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter, Zeng Sin-yao】

Photo by Zeng Sin-yao Surrounded by nature but within city limits, two water spots in Kaohsiung are drawing fun-seeking families this summer. Neiwei Forest Waterway and an indoor facility near Lotus Pond provide families with safe, well-maintained places to play and explore.

Photo by Zeng Sin-yao Neiwei Forest Waterway is situated within Neiweipi Cultural Park（內惟埤文化園區）. It is surrounded by cultural and natural attractions such as the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts（高雄市立美術館）, the Children’s Museum of Art（兒童美術館）, and the Neiwei Arts Center（內惟藝術中心）. The area boasts lush green spaces, lakes, and a misty forest, making it a perfect destination for getting closer to both nature and art. It is accessible from Neiwei Arts Center LRT Station, as well as the Museum of Fine Arts and Neiwei railway stations. Its central location makes it a popular spot where families with young children can play in shallow water.

Tots Land (Photos by Carter) Tots Land（童游藝境）, located near Lotus Pond, is an indoor facility designed for infants and toddlers. It features a scenic, infinity-style pool for young children, with water temperatures adjusted according to the weather and heated during colder months, ensuring safe use year-round. This indoor facility includes a pool specifically designed for infants and toddlers, providing comfort and safety throughout the year.

In addition to the pools, the facility offers a wide range of learning and play areas, where children can draw, create crafts, or engage in physical activities, keeping them happily entertained throughout the day.