Historic Venues and Local Tastes Shape Kaohsiung’s Nightlife
【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】
Kaohsiung’s summer nights offer a distinct charm that is often more enjoyable than the intense daytime heat. As temperatures cool in the evening, the city takes on a more relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The scent of fruit, tea, and alcohol fills the air, creating a distinctly seasonal atmosphere that offers both locals and visitors a chance to relax and unwind.
Tucked away in the old Taipower dormitories on Gueilin Street, Aqua Vitae Bistro is housed in a former plant director’s residence. The building has been carefully restored to retain its historical character, incorporating Western design elements to create a refined and tranquil atmosphere.
The bistro’s signature cocktails combine fresh fruit and tea infusions, producing a sweet and distinctive flavor. The food menu, rooted in French cuisine, is adapted with Taiwanese influences and changes with the seasons. The venue also features large, shared tables, making it suitable for group gatherings.
Island Bar (小島茶酒), located on the ground floor of a vintage townhouse in Kaohsiung, combines a retro interior design with a menu rooted in local Taiwanese flavors. The space features terrazzo flooring, vintage-style lighting, and velvet seating, reflecting a nostalgic yet contemporary aesthetic.
The bar specializes in tea-infused cocktails that retain the natural sweetness of Taiwanese tea and present a mixture of subtle flavors. These are paired with traditional Taiwanese snacks such as braised dishes, swordfish oden, and sticky rice sausage, offering a culinary experience unique to Kaohsiung.
Aqua Vitae Bistro
https://www.facebook.com/aquavitaebistro01/?locale=zh_TW
Island Bar
https://www.facebook.com/island148/?locale=zh_TW
Read more Love Kaohsiung articles
