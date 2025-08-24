Discover the Everyday Life of Wanshan Village
【◎Written by RH ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Wanshan Community Development Association】
Located in Kaohsiung’s Maolin District, Wanshan Village（萬山部落）is known to locals as “Oponoho.” This Drekay (Rukai) toponym means “a beautiful land bathed in the light of dawn.” The village’s old settlement is famous for its well-preserved clusters of slate houses and ancient rock carvings. In 1956, the residents relocated to the current site to improve their living conditions. Today, the local community development association promotes cultural tours and hands-on experiences, inviting travelers to feel the rhythms of village life.
In recent years, villagers have resumed the cultivation of Taiwan Oil Millet. Once a traditional staple food in indigenous communities, it is now being creatively transformed into modern products such as cookies, popcorn, and breakfast cereal. The Sisia is a simplified version of Cinavu (a classic indigenous dish), made with pork, taro flour, and Trichodesma leaves. Served with rice, it’s reminiscent of an indigenous-style curry. The signature Pork Rib and Pigeon-Pea Soup is enriched with Champereia manillana leaves, lending it a refreshing aroma and mellow flavor that evoke the surrounding mountains.
To preserve their heritage, villagers have rebuilt traditional slate houses and a youth gathering hall in accordance with ancestral techniques. These slate houses are called “breathing houses” because their structure allows natural air circulation. The smoke racks inside repel insects and are also used to smoke meat for preservation and easier transport—ingenious solutions passed down through generations.
Visiting Wanshan offers not only the chance to savor indigenous delicacies but also opportunities to join hunting experiences, night tours, and other cultural activities that reveal the deep allure of this mountain community.
Wanshan Community Development Association in Maolin District, Kaohsiung
https://www.facebook.com/oponoho2022/
