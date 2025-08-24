Check-in for a Romantic Day Trip in Cijin

【◎Written by Su Yu-ling ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun, Carter】

With its blue skies and rolling waves, Cijin is especially captivating in summertime! Spend a day here, savoring the island’s charm amid sunshine, sea breezes, and the enticing scents that drift through every street corner.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun Start your journey at Tianhou Temple（天后宮）, a place of worship for over 300 years. Inside and out, you’ll find exquisite wooden carvings, stone lions, painted sculptures, and examples of jian nian (cutting and pasting ceramic shards to create three-dimensional decorations). These remarkable details preserve the warmth and memories of the past.

As they explore Cijin Old Street, visitors can wander into the alleys where locals live their daily lives. You’ll spot the signboard of Wangshijia（罔市家）. Out front, a cute food cart sizzles with scallion pancakes whose aroma is impossible to resist. Inside, the walls are lined with creative artworks, each hand-painted by owner Mei-jun（美君）. Every delicate and moving piece embodies her love for and memories of Cijin.

Photo by Carter Leaving the bustling market, head to the Shell Gallery in Cijin Seaside Park（旗津海岸公園）to admire a collection of shells that exceeds 2,000 items. Just a few minutes’ walk further brings you to the popular photo spot: the large-scale installation art known as Golden Ocean Rhyme – Sea Pearl.

The scents of Cijin aren’t only about the sea breeze. They also come from Sun Choice Bakery（船說）, which offers surprising creations like crispy shrimp crackers made with local Taiwan mauxia shrimp, mullet roe spread on soft baguettes, pan-fried diced cuttlefish balls tucked into squid-ink bread, and seaweed and scallop sauce folded into chewy loaves.

Photos by Carter As the light slowly shifts toward evening, a breathtaking sunset sinks into the horizon, tinting the sky with soft orange and pink. It’s the perfect, moving finale to your day’s journey.