Check-in for a Romantic Day Trip in Cijin

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

【◎Written by Su Yu-ling　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun, Carter】

　With its blue skies and rolling waves, Cijin is especially captivating in summertime! Spend a day here, savoring the island’s charm amid sunshine, sea breezes, and the enticing scents that drift through every street corner.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
　Start your journey at Tianhou Temple（天后宮）, a place of worship for over 300 years. Inside and out, you’ll find exquisite wooden carvings, stone lions, painted sculptures, and examples of jian nian (cutting and pasting ceramic shards to create three-dimensional decorations). These remarkable details preserve the warmth and memories of the past.

　As they explore Cijin Old Street, visitors can wander into the alleys where locals live their daily lives. You’ll spot the signboard of Wangshijia（罔市家）. Out front, a cute food cart sizzles with scallion pancakes whose aroma is impossible to resist. Inside, the walls are lined with creative artworks, each hand-painted by owner Mei-jun（美君）. Every delicate and moving piece embodies her love for and memories of Cijin.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Leaving the bustling market, head to the Shell Gallery in Cijin Seaside Park（旗津海岸公園）to admire a collection of shells that exceeds 2,000 items. Just a few minutes’ walk further brings you to the popular photo spot: the large-scale installation art known as Golden Ocean Rhyme – Sea Pearl.

　The scents of Cijin aren’t only about the sea breeze. They also come from Sun Choice Bakery（船說）, which offers surprising creations like crispy shrimp crackers made with local Taiwan mauxia shrimp, mullet roe spread on soft baguettes, pan-fried diced cuttlefish balls tucked into squid-ink bread, and seaweed and scallop sauce folded into chewy loaves.

Photos by Carter
Photos by Carter
　As the light slowly shifts toward evening, a breathtaking sunset sinks into the horizon, tinting the sky with soft orange and pink. It’s the perfect, moving finale to your day’s journey.

Enjoy an Ecological Getaway with Meinong Lake’s Pheasant-Tailed Jacanas

　The male pheasant-tailed jacana（雉尾水雉）is known as the “bird world’s model father” as he takes on the responsibilities of incubating eggs and raising young. Every year, during the spring and summer breeding season, Meinong Lake（美濃湖）becomes especially lively with jacana activity.

Cool Off This Summer with Family Fun!

　Surrounded by nature but within city limits, two water spots in Kaohsiung are drawing fun-seeking families this summer. Neiwei Forest Waterway and an indoor facility near Lotus Pond provide families with safe, well-maintained places to play and explore.

Historic Venues and Local Tastes Shape Kaohsiung’s Nightlife

　Kaohsiung’s summer nights offer a distinct charm that is often more enjoyable than the intense daytime heat. As temperatures cool in the evening, the city takes on a more relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The scent of fruit, tea, and alcohol fills the air, creating a distinctly seasonal atmosphere that offers both locals and visitors a chance to relax and unwind.

Discover the Everyday Life of Wanshan Village

　Located in Kaohsiung’s Maolin District, Wanshan Village（萬山部落）is known to locals as “Oponoho.” This Drekay (Rukai) toponym means “a beautiful land bathed in the light of dawn.” The village’s old settlement is famous for its well-preserved clusters of slate houses and ancient rock carvings. In 1956,

美濃湖のレンカク生態観察ツアー

　「鳥界のイクメン」ことレンカクは、オスが卵を温めヒナを育てることで有名だ。レンカクが発情期を迎える春から夏、美濃湖はもっとも活気に満ちた季節を迎える。

