Setting Sail from Kaohsiung: A Journey into the Aesthetics of Taiwan and Penghu

【◎Written by Winnie　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao】

　Flying isn't the only way to get from Kaohsiung to Penghu. For many travelers, taking the Penghu Ferry（澎湖輪）along the scenic Blue Highway（藍色公路）is a popular and relaxing option.

　Arriving at Kaohsiung Port Pier 1（高雄港1號碼頭）, the sight of Taiwan's largest passenger-cargo ship by tonnage is striking. The shiny new appearance of the Penghu Ferry — which has been sailing the Kaohsiung–Magong route since 2023 — immediately catches the eye. The Penghu Ferry's replacement of the Taihua Ferry（臺華輪）, which served for 34 years, marked a new chapter in maritime transportation.

　Unlike in the past, when functionality was the main focus of transportation design, a Taiwanese-Japanese team incorporated aesthetics into the overall design of the Penghu Ferry. The ship's exterior features a white base accented with black curves outlining the bow and orange lines that add a sense of motion. As it sails across the blue sea, it resembles an orca surfacing from the water. Inside, warm wooden tones create a coziness with a strong maritime atmosphere.

　The Penghu Ferry can carry around 600 passengers and is equipped with drive-on/drive-off facilities so vehicles can enter and leave the ship quickly. The cabins follow a minimalist Japanese design; public areas include a restaurant, a café, and a children's playroom. Passengers can also go up to the observation deck to enjoy views of the ocean and the horizon. Elevators connect all floors, and the ferry features accessible sleeping berths and braille signage for the convenience of elderly passengers and those using wheelchairs.

　Boarding the Penghu Ferry offers a chance to experience the slow-paced beauty of life at sea. It's more than just a mode of transportation: It's a destination in itself, the journey beginning the moment you step on board.

Penghu Ferry Online Booking：https://tnc-kao.com.tw/

高雄港から澎湖島へ　美しい船の旅

　高雄から澎湖諸島へは、飛行機で行けるだけでなく、貨客フェリー「澎湖輪」で行く青い海の航路も旅行客に人気の選択肢だ。

