Restoring the Heritage of the Military Dependents' Villages

Oracle Coffee (Photo by Carter)
Oracle Coffee (Photo by Carter)

【◎Written by RH　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter】

　Under the "Residing and Rebirth" program, the historic homes in Huangpu Veterans Quarter（黃埔新村）have been revitalized. The restoration project has injected new energy into the community with trendy cafés and businesses.

※Oracle Coffee（神諭咖啡）

　Oracle Café redefines the café experience by integrating design elements inspired by traditional Korean hanok architecture. Through the strategic use of layered lighting, the space transforms into a visually dynamic setting where every corner tells its own story. The café offers an inviting atmosphere, catering to those seeking solitude and groups looking to connect, ensuring a welcoming space for all visitors.

Oracle Coffee (Photo by Carter)
Oracle Coffee (Photo by Carter)
　“I just wanted to create a space that draws people in—not just for the coffee, but because they love the space itself,” says owner Jheng Kai-cheng（鄭凱程）.

　Alongside handcrafted pour-over coffee, the café's signature cast-iron skillet pancakes are a must-try. As you savor your meal, the grassy field outside provides a soothing backdrop, offering visitors a quiet retreat from the bustle of daily life.

Oracle Coffee Info

FB：https://www.facebook.com/oraclecoffeeKH

TO DAY Coffee (Photo by Carter)
TO DAY Coffee (Photo by Carter)

※TO DAY Coffee（致日子）

　TO DAY Coffee, located in Huangpu Veterans Quarter, combines a café with a shop featuring plants, antiques, and vintage clothing. As a pet-friendly establishment, it welcomes furry friends, including Feebee, their adopted rescue dog who loves to greet customers. The open grassy field outside offers ample space for pets to play.

TO DAY Coffee (Photo by Carter)
TO DAY Coffee (Photo by Carter)
　The café has introduced a fully automated brewing system to ensure the highest quality of pour-over coffee. A must-try delicacy is the “beef noodles disguised as a café menu item,” a playful but popular signature dish. Owner Li Guan-hua（李冠樺）states, "Life goes on regardless of the emotions we encounter, whether it is joy, anger, sorrow, or happiness. So why not embrace each day and live a genuinely enjoyable life?" At TO DAY Coffee, ordinary days become something meaningful and worth cherishing.

TO DAY Coffee Info

FB：https://www.facebook.com/TODAYCoffee200/?locale=zh_TW

