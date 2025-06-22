快訊

Exploring Nature Along the Revitalized Guanyin Lake Loop Trail

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter】

　Surrounded by mountains and rich in biodiversity, Guanyin Lake（觀音湖）in Kaohsiung's Renwu District has long been a favorite spot where citizens take leisurely walks and relax. This year, following improvements made by the city government, the lake area is welcoming visitors with a refreshed look. From July to October, visitors may even be lucky enough to encounter fireflies, making this a standout ecological attraction on the edge of the metropolis.

　Guanyin Lake previously featured only a single lakeside trail. Now, the path has been extended to the Causeway Top Trail（堤頂步道）, creating a 2km-long loop around the lake. After careful pruning and reorganization, the lakeside vegetation presents a layered green landscape, while also providing a more suitable habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife.

　One of the area's highlights is the new Swamp-Land Garden（水花園濕地）, where shallow high-water areas are crossed by an elevated, figure-of-eight ecological observation trail designed for circular exploration. Flanked by aquatic plants such as reeds, Iris pseudacorus, and wild sugarcane, and adorned with lifelike dragonfly-shaped water-level gauges, the area enables visitors to connect with wetland ecology and observe changing water levels, while enjoying the expansive and serene scenery of Guanyin Lake.

　Those wishing to explore further can visit Mount Guanyin and admire the renowned “Eight Views of Guanyin.” It's just a six-minute drive from the lake's North Entrance Square（北入口廣場）. Families traveling with children might also choose to visit E-DA World（義大世界）, located just ten minutes away, blending ecological discovery with leisure and entertainment. Come take a stroll around Guanyin Lake and experience a peaceful oasis hidden in the city.

Guanyin Lake

Ln., Yancheng, Renwu Dist., Kaohsiung City

Setting Sail from Kaohsiung: A Journey into the Aesthetics of Taiwan and Penghu

　Flying isn't the only way to get from Kaohsiung to Penghu. For many travelers, taking the Penghu Ferry（澎湖輪）along the scenic Blue Highway（藍色公路）is a popular and relaxing option.

Restoring the Heritage of the Military Dependents' Villages

　Under the "Residing and Rebirth" program, the historic homes in Huangpu Veterans Quarter（黃埔新村）have been revitalized. The restoration project has injected new energy into the community with trendy cafés and businesses.

A Golden Era “Revival” — Taiwan Pineapple Museum

　Right next to Taiwan Railway Corp.'s Jiuqutang Station（九曲堂火車站）stands the Taiwan Pineapple Museum（臺灣鳳梨工場）, originally established in 1925 as the Jiuqutang Taifang Chamber of Commerce Pineapple Cannery（九曲堂泰芳商會鳳梨罐詰工場）. It is the only pineapple cannery remaining from the 1895-1945 Japanese occupation.

Kaohsiung Highline Park: A New Urban Hub for Leisure and Fitness

　For over 40 years, Kaohsiung's Jhongjheng Stadium（中正運動場）has been a city landmark. Over the years, it has been the venue for global superstar Michael Jackson and many major sporting events. After a three-year transformation, it has been revitalized as the Kaohsiung Highline Park（苓雅運動園區）. Residents can now come together to exercise at this vibrant new fitness and leisure complex.

高雄港から澎湖島へ　美しい船の旅

　高雄から澎湖諸島へは、飛行機で行けるだけでなく、貨客フェリー「澎湖輪」で行く青い海の航路も旅行客に人気の選択肢だ。

