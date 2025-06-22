Exploring Nature Along the Revitalized Guanyin Lake Loop Trail

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

Surrounded by mountains and rich in biodiversity, Guanyin Lake（觀音湖）in Kaohsiung's Renwu District has long been a favorite spot where citizens take leisurely walks and relax. This year, following improvements made by the city government, the lake area is welcoming visitors with a refreshed look. From July to October, visitors may even be lucky enough to encounter fireflies, making this a standout ecological attraction on the edge of the metropolis.

Photo by Carter Guanyin Lake previously featured only a single lakeside trail. Now, the path has been extended to the Causeway Top Trail（堤頂步道）, creating a 2km-long loop around the lake. After careful pruning and reorganization, the lakeside vegetation presents a layered green landscape, while also providing a more suitable habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife.

Photo by Carter One of the area's highlights is the new Swamp-Land Garden（水花園濕地）, where shallow high-water areas are crossed by an elevated, figure-of-eight ecological observation trail designed for circular exploration. Flanked by aquatic plants such as reeds, Iris pseudacorus, and wild sugarcane, and adorned with lifelike dragonfly-shaped water-level gauges, the area enables visitors to connect with wetland ecology and observe changing water levels, while enjoying the expansive and serene scenery of Guanyin Lake.

Photo by Carter Those wishing to explore further can visit Mount Guanyin and admire the renowned “Eight Views of Guanyin.” It's just a six-minute drive from the lake's North Entrance Square（北入口廣場）. Families traveling with children might also choose to visit E-DA World（義大世界）, located just ten minutes away, blending ecological discovery with leisure and entertainment. Come take a stroll around Guanyin Lake and experience a peaceful oasis hidden in the city.

Guanyin Lake

Ln., Yancheng, Renwu Dist., Kaohsiung City