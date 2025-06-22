A Golden Era “Revival” — Taiwan Pineapple Museum

【◎Written by Cai Mi-ci ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Chang Chien Cheng-en, Huang Jing-wun, Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government】

Right next to Taiwan Railway Corp.'s Jiuqutang Station（九曲堂火車站）stands the Taiwan Pineapple Museum（臺灣鳳梨工場）, originally established in 1925 as the Jiuqutang Taifang Chamber of Commerce Pineapple Cannery（九曲堂泰芳商會鳳梨罐詰工場）. It is the only pineapple cannery remaining from the 1895-1945 Japanese occupation.

Photo by Carter Taiwan, often called a kingdom of fruits, boasts a climate ideal for growing tropical fruits like pineapples. Thanks to its location on the Taiwan Trunk Railway, Dashu（大樹）once thrived with up to 11 canneries.

The current site preserves three red-brick Western-style buildings: the Pineapple Industry Exhibition Hall, the Dashu Literature and History Exhibition Hall, and Weng-Lai Hui Hsia, which sells pineapple-based goods and creative products.

(Left) Photo by Huang Jing-wun ; (Right) Photo by Chang Chien Cheng-en/ Photo courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government The museum features Taiwan's most complete collection of pineapple can labels, showcasing cans of various eras and sizes. There is even a replica of a semi-automatic can sealer from the Japanese period, offering visitors a hands-on sealing experience. Guided tours are available on weekends. Over a dozen varieties of pineapple are grown on-site, giving guests a close-up look at the industry.

The exhibit also honors the many unnamed women laborers who once worked here. By carefully hand-peeling and -coring each pineapple, these women not only supported their families, but also formed the backbone of the entire industry. Old photos and tools help bring their silent contributions back into the spotlight.

Photo by Chang Chien Cheng-en/ Photo courtesy of Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government Visiting the Taiwan Pineapple Museum is like opening a can that has been sealed for a hundred years. With the sweet scent of pineapple in the air, you will embark on a rich and meaningful cultural journey.

Taiwan Pineapple Museum official website:

https://pineapple-museum.kcg.gov.tw/home01.aspx?ID=1