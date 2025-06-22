Kaohsiung Highline Park: A New Urban Hub for Leisure and Fitness

Photo by Carter 【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photo courtesy of Construction Office, Public Works Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government】

For over 40 years, Kaohsiung's Jhongjheng Stadium（中正運動場）has been a city landmark. Over the years, it has been the venue for global superstar Michael Jackson and many major sporting events. After a three-year transformation, it has been revitalized as the Kaohsiung Highline Park（苓雅運動園區）. Residents can now come together to exercise at this vibrant new fitness and leisure complex.

Photo courtesy of Construction Office, Public Works Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government Guided by the principles of “subtractive design,” two-thirds of the original spectator stands were dismantled and repurposed into eco-friendly gabion walls, reflecting sustainable practices of recycling and reuse. The redesign allows for more natural light and open space, giving the area a fresh, green feel. With the upgraded facility and landscaping, the park has been transformed into a modern, inviting space where locals can exercise, relax, and connect.

Photo by Carter The elevated skywalk is surrounded by towering rain trees and vibrant greenery, forming a lush, 600-meter-long sky-high loop. At night, scenic lighting enhances the experience. Visitors can jog or stroll while taking in views of the city where the old and new converge.

Photo by Carter Kaohsiung Highline Park — which is conveniently accessible by MRT — integrates an international-standard 400-meter track with surrounding basketball and badminton courts, as well as Lingya Sports Center. As local businesses and restaurants gradually open, the area is poised to become a vibrant hub for people of all ages.