台湾パイナップル工場の黄金時代を偲ぶ

Surrounded by mountains and rich in biodiversity, Guanyin Lake(觀音湖)in Kaohsiung's Renwu District has long been a favorite spot where citizens take leisurely walks and relax. This year, following improvements made by the city government, the lake area is welcoming visitors with a refreshed look. From July to October, visitors may even be lucky enough to encounter fireflies, making this a standout ecological attraction on the edge of the metropolis.

2025-06-22 18:11