Rediscovering Military Dependents’ Villages: A Taste of Slow Living
【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】
Stepping into Kaohsiung’s military dependents’ villages reveals the tranquil and charming transformation these historic communities have undergone.
※Amengin Foreign Trading Company（梅琴洋行）
The owner’s fond family memories of living in a traditional siheyuan (courtyard house) sparked her deep appreciation for old military village homes. The name "Amengin" is a creative combination of “Amen” and “Gin” that resembles the English word “amazing.” It also draws inspiration from the biblical story of turning water into wine, symbolizing a blessing for the revitalization of old houses into new business ventures.
Sunlight streams into the Japanese-style wooden house, enhancing the warmth of the space. The menu aligns with the ambiance, featuring Japanese-style set meals. Signature dishes include handmade dumplings infused with the flavors of the military village, a banana special sorbet float, and a square Showa-style pudding that mimics the red brick of traditional houses. Visitors can also take a leisurely stroll through Zuoying Jianye New Village（建業新村）, guided by a free map the shop provides.
Amengin Foreign Trading Company FB：
https://www.facebook.com/amengin1122/?locale=zh_TW
※Shujuanwei Books & Café（書眷味 Books & Café）
The Chinese name of the store cleverly merges the themes of books and military dependents’ villages, creating a nostalgic connection between secondhand bookstores and the cultural heritage of such communities. Inside, a friendly golden retriever named Mengmeng, affectionately called the store’s “book assistant,” welcomes visitors. The owner, a dog lover, has even curated an entire bookshelf dedicated to pet-related literature. This pet-friendly space warmly invites visitors to bring along their furry companions.
Rather than deliberately crafting a specific ambiance with artificial lighting, the smiling owner says, they have embraced natural elements. Vines creeping up the walls and fallen leaves in the courtyard offer an everyday charm that feels like home. Here, visitors can sip freshly brewed Sicilian iced coffee, enjoy a meal, and immerse themselves in a good book while soaking up the tranquility of the space.
Shujuanwei Books & Café FB：
https://www.facebook.com/bookishcafe88/
Read more Love Kaohsiung articles
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言