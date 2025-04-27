快訊

Rediscovering Military Dependents’ Villages: A Taste of Slow Living

Amengin Foreign Trading Company/Photo by Carter
【◎Written by Winnie　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter】

　Stepping into Kaohsiung’s military dependents’ villages reveals the tranquil and charming transformation these historic communities have undergone.

※Amengin Foreign Trading Company（梅琴洋行）

　The owner’s fond family memories of living in a traditional siheyuan (courtyard house) sparked her deep appreciation for old military village homes. The name "Amengin" is a creative combination of “Amen” and “Gin” that resembles the English word “amazing.” It also draws inspiration from the biblical story of turning water into wine, symbolizing a blessing for the revitalization of old houses into new business ventures.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Sunlight streams into the Japanese-style wooden house, enhancing the warmth of the space. The menu aligns with the ambiance, featuring Japanese-style set meals. Signature dishes include handmade dumplings infused with the flavors of the military village, a banana special sorbet float, and a square Showa-style pudding that mimics the red brick of traditional houses. Visitors can also take a leisurely stroll through Zuoying Jianye New Village（建業新村）, guided by a free map the shop provides.

※Shujuanwei Books & Café（書眷味 Books & Café）

　The Chinese name of the store cleverly merges the themes of books and military dependents’ villages, creating a nostalgic connection between secondhand bookstores and the cultural heritage of such communities. Inside, a friendly golden retriever named Mengmeng, affectionately called the store’s “book assistant,” welcomes visitors. The owner, a dog lover, has even curated an entire bookshelf dedicated to pet-related literature. This pet-friendly space warmly invites visitors to bring along their furry companions.

Shujuanwei Books & Café / Photo by Carter
Shujuanwei Books & Café / Photo by Carter
　Rather than deliberately crafting a specific ambiance with artificial lighting, the smiling owner says, they have embraced natural elements. Vines creeping up the walls and fallen leaves in the courtyard offer an everyday charm that feels like home. Here, visitors can sip freshly brewed Sicilian iced coffee, enjoy a meal, and immerse themselves in a good book while soaking up the tranquility of the space.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
