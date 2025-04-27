A Leisurely Stroll Through Banping Mountain

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Kaohsiung Wild Bird Society】

“That’s a Peregrine Falcon (遊隼).” As we walked along the trail towards the central observation deck of Banping Mountain (半屏山), a majestic bird of prey suddenly soared above us. According to Yang Yu-siang (楊玉祥), director of research and conservation at Kaohsiung Wild Bird Society (KWBS, 高雄市野鳥學會), one of the most unique sights at Banping Mountain is the seasonal migration of raptors in spring and autumn. The central observation deck serves as the perfect vantage point to witness this spectacle of nature.

Photo by Carter According to KWBS, 35 species of raptor have been recorded in Taiwan, and 24 of them can be spotted at Banping Mountain. Every March, the first to appear are large flocks of Grey-faced Buzzards (灰面鵟鷹), filling the sky. In April, the spectacle continues with an even greater number of Chinese Sparrowhawks (赤腹鷹). The breathtaking sight of their migration is a must-see.

Photo by Carter Deng Gan-mou (鄧柑謀), a veteran birdwatching volunteer with KWBS, suggests arriving at the central observation deck before 7 a.m. for a chance to witness the incredible “river of eagles” phenomenon.

Photo by Carter Located northeast of Lotus Pond, Banping Mountain is composed of elevated coral reef limestone. It got its name because it resembles a screen that extrudes abruptly from the flatland. Huang Ya-ting (黃雅婷), a conservation interpreter at the Ministry of the Interior’s National Nature Park Headquarters (內政部國家公園署國家自然公園管理處), recommends Banping Mountain as an ideal half-day hiking destination.

(Left) Peregrine Falcon; (Right) Grey-faced Buzzard / Photos courtesy of Kaohsiung Wild Bird Society Whether starting from the Cueihua Road trailhead or the rear alley trailhead, a round-trip hike to the central observation deck takes around two to three hours. Along the way, visitors can marvel at towering rock formations, ancient banyan trees, and the ever-changing beauty of the mountain through the seasons.

Banping Mountain：

https://www.nnp.gov.tw/TouristAttractionsPage.aspx?n=16243&sms=13086