A Leisurely Stroll Through Banping Mountain
【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Kaohsiung Wild Bird Society】
“That’s a Peregrine Falcon (遊隼).” As we walked along the trail towards the central observation deck of Banping Mountain (半屏山), a majestic bird of prey suddenly soared above us. According to Yang Yu-siang (楊玉祥), director of research and conservation at Kaohsiung Wild Bird Society (KWBS, 高雄市野鳥學會), one of the most unique sights at Banping Mountain is the seasonal migration of raptors in spring and autumn. The central observation deck serves as the perfect vantage point to witness this spectacle of nature.
According to KWBS, 35 species of raptor have been recorded in Taiwan, and 24 of them can be spotted at Banping Mountain. Every March, the first to appear are large flocks of Grey-faced Buzzards (灰面鵟鷹), filling the sky. In April, the spectacle continues with an even greater number of Chinese Sparrowhawks (赤腹鷹). The breathtaking sight of their migration is a must-see.
Deng Gan-mou (鄧柑謀), a veteran birdwatching volunteer with KWBS, suggests arriving at the central observation deck before 7 a.m. for a chance to witness the incredible “river of eagles” phenomenon.
Located northeast of Lotus Pond, Banping Mountain is composed of elevated coral reef limestone. It got its name because it resembles a screen that extrudes abruptly from the flatland. Huang Ya-ting (黃雅婷), a conservation interpreter at the Ministry of the Interior’s National Nature Park Headquarters (內政部國家公園署國家自然公園管理處), recommends Banping Mountain as an ideal half-day hiking destination.
Whether starting from the Cueihua Road trailhead or the rear alley trailhead, a round-trip hike to the central observation deck takes around two to three hours. Along the way, visitors can marvel at towering rock formations, ancient banyan trees, and the ever-changing beauty of the mountain through the seasons.
Banping Mountain：
https://www.nnp.gov.tw/TouristAttractionsPage.aspx?n=16243&sms=13086
Read more Love Kaohsiung articles
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言