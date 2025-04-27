Taiwan’s Indigenous “Tea Champagne” – A Tribal Brew of Kombucha

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photo courtesy of JANKOMBU】

Du Bao-jhen（杜寶珍）, from Baoshan tribal community in Kaohsiung’s Taoyuan District, brews a refreshing sweet-and-sour kombucha using Taiwan’s native mountain tea. By combining traditional brewing techniques with stylish packaging, she has created the local Kaohsiung brand JANKOMBU（珍康普茶）.

Photo by Carter Over 60 years ago, Du’s grandfather cultivated Taiwan’s indigenous mountain tea on the family’s land. Wanting to ease her aging parents’ burden, she resigned as a registered professional nurse. She returned home, embracing eco-friendly farming practices while creatively promoting the tribe’s high-quality native tea.

Photo by Carter Du Bao-jhen uses wild-grown mountain tea from her family’s Hanaku（哈娜谷）tea garden. Small batches of the tea are carefully hand-picked, blanched, and rolled before undergoing a natural fermentation process. The result is a delicate, champagne-like kombucha. “The original intention behind this brand was to support Kaohsiung’s local, indigenous mountain tea. Every sip of kombucha is a show of support for small local farmers,” she says.

Photo by Carter JANKOMBU infuses tribal ingredients into its flavors, offering Classic Original, Makauy Lemon Ginger, Osmanthus Ailanthus Prickly Ash, and Rose Hibiscus Fruit kombucha. For first-time drinkers, she recommends taking a small sip to appreciate the full flavor before diluting with water. Adding a shot of espresso creates a unique taste reminiscent of Sicilian coffee, while mixing it with light beer transforms it into a fruity cocktail. With its diverse flavors, JANKOMBU promises a delightful surprise with every sip.

Photo courtesy of JANKOMBU

JANKOMBU Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/jankombucha2020/?locale=zh_TW