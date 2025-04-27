快訊

Namasia Pacishuan: A Dreamlike Spring Night Stroll Through Fireflies

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Lin Yi-shiuan, Huang Jing-wun, Carter】

　Namasia is a unique destination for nature lovers. It is known for its stunning landscapes, which include mountain forests that are rich in ecological resources and free of light pollution. According to the local indigenous people, it is a place where deities reside.

Photo by Lin Yi-shiuan
Photo by Lin Yi-shiuan
　In April, as spring arrives and temperatures begin to rise, thousands of fireflies emerge, making a mesmerizing spectacle with their enchanting glow. Taiwan is home to more than 60 firefly species, 15 of which can be found in Namasia, including Luciola cerata Olivier and Luciola kagiana. The local community has made significant efforts to restore and preserve these fascinating creatures.

　In addition to the three existing firefly viewing trails, Labiniya（拉比尼亞）, Dakanuwa（達卡努瓦）, and Mashingharan（瑪星哈蘭）, a new trail named Nanshalu Trail（南沙魯步道）will open this year, but only on weekends. On weekends, expert guides can accompany visitors along the trails and share fascinating facts about the fireflies. It is a truly captivating natural experience.

　During firefly season, local markets in the villages of Maya and Dakanuwa are open from Friday to Sunday. These markets offer guests a wide array of offerings, such as regional agricultural products, barbecued treats, and indigenous crafts. April and May also mark the peak harvest months for Namasia’s peaches, renowned for their delicate skin, fine texture, and rich fragrance. Tourists not only get an opportunity to experience the fireflies but can also enjoy Namasia’s local products and culinary delights.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　To protect the ecosystem, visitor numbers are regulated through a ticketing system. A firefly viewing pass costs NT$250, which includes a guided tour ticket for NT$150 and an NT$100 voucher that can be redeemed at local markets and participating businesses. This year, the firefly festival runs until April 27th, enticing travelers to come and experience Namasia’s natural beauty in spring.

Namasia Pacishuan Official Website:

https://www.kellyimc.com.tw/2025namasia/

眷村の新たな魅力を発見　ゆるやかな時間を楽しむ

　おしゃれに生まれ変わった高雄の眷村は、静かで上質な時間を過ごすのにぴったりの場所だ。

半屏山をゆったり散策

　「あれはハヤブサですよ」半屏山の遊歩道を中央展望台へと向かう途中、一匹の猛禽類が突然やってきて空中を旋回した。社団法人高雄市野鳥学会の研究保全主任を務める楊玉祥さんによれば、半屏山の見どころの一つは春と秋に南北を往来する猛禽類の越境が見られることであり、中央展望台はその盛大な移動の光景を鑑賞するのに最適な場所だという。

台湾野生茶の　「康普茶」 原住民集落で醸造するお茶のシャンパン

　桃源区の宝山集落出資の杜宝珍さんは、台湾の山地に原生する野生茶を用いて甘酸っぱく爽やかな「康普茶（コンブチャ）」を醸造している。彼女は伝統的な製法に現代的でおしゃれなデザインを加味した高雄地元ブランド「JANKOMBU珍康普茶」を設立した。

那瑪夏はホタルの季節 春の夜を彩る幻想的な光の川

　春の暖かさが心地よい4月、高雄市の山間部にある那瑪夏区では、無数のホタルたちが姿を現す。地元集落の伝説によれば、那瑪夏は「神々のすむ場所」だと言われている。光害の無い清らかな山の森で、ホタルの淡い光が揺れ、野山いっぱいに光の川が流れる。それはまるで、神々の領域に足を踏み入れたかのような光景だ。

Rebirth in Imperfection: The Art of Kintsukuroi and Curium Porcelain Ceramic Restoration

　“Curium porcelain (ceramic riveting) (鋦瓷)” and “kintsukuroi (金繕)” are traditional methods of ceramic restoration, each rooted in distinct cultural contexts but sharing a common reverence for the value of objects.

Rediscovering Military Dependents’ Villages: A Taste of Slow Living

　Stepping into Kaohsiung’s military dependents’ villages reveals the tranquil and charming transformation these historic communities have undergone.

