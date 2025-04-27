Namasia Pacishuan: A Dreamlike Spring Night Stroll Through Fireflies

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Lin Yi-shiuan, Huang Jing-wun, Carter】

Namasia is a unique destination for nature lovers. It is known for its stunning landscapes, which include mountain forests that are rich in ecological resources and free of light pollution. According to the local indigenous people, it is a place where deities reside.

Photo by Lin Yi-shiuan In April, as spring arrives and temperatures begin to rise, thousands of fireflies emerge, making a mesmerizing spectacle with their enchanting glow. Taiwan is home to more than 60 firefly species, 15 of which can be found in Namasia, including Luciola cerata Olivier and Luciola kagiana. The local community has made significant efforts to restore and preserve these fascinating creatures.

In addition to the three existing firefly viewing trails, Labiniya（拉比尼亞）, Dakanuwa（達卡努瓦）, and Mashingharan（瑪星哈蘭）, a new trail named Nanshalu Trail（南沙魯步道）will open this year, but only on weekends. On weekends, expert guides can accompany visitors along the trails and share fascinating facts about the fireflies. It is a truly captivating natural experience.

During firefly season, local markets in the villages of Maya and Dakanuwa are open from Friday to Sunday. These markets offer guests a wide array of offerings, such as regional agricultural products, barbecued treats, and indigenous crafts. April and May also mark the peak harvest months for Namasia’s peaches, renowned for their delicate skin, fine texture, and rich fragrance. Tourists not only get an opportunity to experience the fireflies but can also enjoy Namasia’s local products and culinary delights.

Photo by Carter To protect the ecosystem, visitor numbers are regulated through a ticketing system. A firefly viewing pass costs NT$250, which includes a guided tour ticket for NT$150 and an NT$100 voucher that can be redeemed at local markets and participating businesses. This year, the firefly festival runs until April 27th, enticing travelers to come and experience Namasia’s natural beauty in spring.

Namasia Pacishuan Official Website:

https://www.kellyimc.com.tw/2025namasia/