Taiwanese French Duo Brings Taiwan's Unique Spirit to the World of Rum!

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photo courtesy of Renaissance Distillery】

　Taiwanese French couple Ciou Lin-ya（邱琳雅）and her husband Olivier Caen（剛歐利文）grow sugarcane in Cishan and operate Taiwan's first rum distillery, Renaissance Distillery（文藝復興蘭姆酒廠）. Their rum, which is a testament to the unique features of Taiwan's terroir, has received numerous international awards and put Taiwan on the world's rum map.

　Although rum is made from sugarcane and Taiwan has a history of being a sugarcane kingdom, during his first visit to Taiwan in 1998, Olivier was surprised to find it did not produce rum. Therefore, when they moved to Taiwan, he began growing sugarcane and producing rum. At first, Lin-ya did not want to be involved in rum production. However, after she attended an international wine and spirits fair with her husband, she began to understand his passion and expertise. She then decided to join him in founding Renaissance Distillery, with the goal of preserving Taiwan's sugarcane culture through rum.

　Rum is made with fresh sugarcane juice or molasses, which is then fermented, distilled, and aged in oak barrels. Factors like molasses, fermentation time, yeast, timing, barrel types, and climate conditions all influence the flavor. Olivier believes that making rum is an art form that requires constant innovation. He has collected over 50 types of oak barrels to experiment with flavors and continues to explore the endless possibilities of making rum.

　Despite receiving accolades and multiple international awards, the couple adheres to a philosophy of small-batch production. They are committed to developing new flavors instead of copying traditional rum recipes. This distinctive strategy, rather than targeting a vast market, emphasizes catering to individuals who genuinely appreciate and cherish Renaissance Rum, guaranteeing a one-of-a-kind, exceptional experience in every sip.

※Excessive alcohol consumption is harmful to your health and prohibited for individuals under the age of 18! Do not drink and drive!

Gathering Together to Savor the Flavors of Kaohsiung

　Gathering with family and friends is the perfect opportunity to enjoy delicious food. Whether at a Mexican restaurant or indulging in classic Chinese cuisine, there are many restaurants to try in Kaohsiung.

Discovering

　Because 21st-century life moves so fast, “Me Time” has become essential for relieving stress and reconnecting with oneself. To find inner peace, discover Kaohsiung's blend of nature-inspired living and ceramic art.

Spring Camping Fun!

　Spring is an ideal time to go camping in Baolai's hot springs or hidden plum tree groves nestled deep within the mountains of Taoyuan District.

Discover Romantic Cherry Blossoms in Baoshan

　During those weeks when warmth comes briefly but the chill still lingers, spring quietly arrives in Baoshan, nestled in Kaohsiung's Taoyuan District. By the middle of January, cherry blossoms begin to decorate Baoshan Erjituan Cherry Blossom Park（二集團櫻花公園）, situated at an altitude of nearly 1,500 meters.

台仏カップルが作るクラフトラム酒 台湾ラム酒を世界的なブランドに

　台仏カップルである邱琳雅さんとオリヴィエ・カーンさんは、高雄市旗山区でサトウキビを栽培し、台湾のテロワール（風土）を反映したラム酒を作っている。夫妻が経営する「ルネッサンスラム酒工場」は、台湾で初めて設立されたラム酒工場であり、国際的な賞を獲得するなど、台湾のラム酒を世界に広めてきた。

