Discovering

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung
Photos by Carter | Left: Symbiosis Studio, Right: Luwei Pottery
Photos by Carter | Left: Symbiosis Studio, Right: Luwei Pottery

【◎Written by Winnie　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Carter】

　Because 21st-century life moves so fast, “Me Time” has become essential for relieving stress and reconnecting with oneself. To find inner peace, discover Kaohsiung's blend of nature-inspired living and ceramic art.

Symbiosis Studio（共生制所）

　Based in Kaohsiung's Ciaotou District, Symbiosis Studio combines a select shop concept with plants and design to showcase the diverse charm of greenery. Founder Siao-luo states, “Every plant can thrive symbiotically if placed in the right environment.” The studio features a fully black interior, creating a chic ambiance that draws attention to the intricate details of the plants. This aesthetic resonates with younger audiences and members of various subcultures.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　Plants are not just a celebration of nature's beauty but also a source of inner fulfillment. Through its custom services, Symbiosis Studio integrates greenery into everyday life, turning foliage into a symbol of trendiness and a therapeutic oasis. Siao-luo aims to challenge stereotypes about plants, positioning them as essential to nurturing life, sparking joy, and injecting creativity into daily living.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

Luwei Pottery（蘆葦陶）

　Luwei Pottery Studio, located in Kaohsiung's Fongshan District, was founded by Lu Yan-wei（盧彥瑋）and Chen Yu-an（陳于安）. The studio's minimalist space conveys the serene charm of pottery. During the pandemic, Lu and Chen overcame challenges by transitioning from pottery workshops to designing indoor plant pots, successfully building their brand.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter
　The studio emphasizes a resilient “reed spirit,” reflected in its distinct artistic style: Lu focuses on capturing flowing curves and Chen excels at expressing a sense of stability through layered rock textures.

　Since its establishment in 2020, Luwei Pottery has gained domestic and international recognition. Its works have been cherished by collectors and major companies; some were selected for the 2022 International Coffee Cup Competition（國際咖啡杯大賽）and the 4th Taiwan Ceramics Awards（臺灣陶藝獎）.

Photo by Carter
Photo by Carter

Taiwanese French Duo Brings Taiwan's Unique Spirit to the World of Rum!

　Taiwanese French couple Ciou Lin-ya（邱琳雅）and her husband Olivier Caen（剛歐利文）grow sugarcane in Cishan and operate Taiwan's first rum distillery, Renaissance Distillery（文藝復興蘭姆酒廠）. Their rum, which is a testament to the unique features of Taiwan's terroir, has received numerous international awards and put Taiwan on the world's rum map.

Gathering Together to Savor the Flavors of Kaohsiung

　Gathering with family and friends is the perfect opportunity to enjoy delicious food. Whether at a Mexican restaurant or indulging in classic Chinese cuisine, there are many restaurants to try in Kaohsiung.

Discovering

　Because 21st-century life moves so fast, “Me Time” has become essential for relieving stress and reconnecting with oneself. To find inner peace, discover Kaohsiung's blend of nature-inspired living and ceramic art.

Spring Camping Fun!

　Spring is an ideal time to go camping in Baolai's hot springs or hidden plum tree groves nestled deep within the mountains of Taoyuan District.

Discover Romantic Cherry Blossoms in Baoshan

　During those weeks when warmth comes briefly but the chill still lingers, spring quietly arrives in Baoshan, nestled in Kaohsiung's Taoyuan District. By the middle of January, cherry blossoms begin to decorate Baoshan Erjituan Cherry Blossom Park（二集團櫻花公園）, situated at an altitude of nearly 1,500 meters.

台仏カップルが作るクラフトラム酒 台湾ラム酒を世界的なブランドに

　台仏カップルである邱琳雅さんとオリヴィエ・カーンさんは、高雄市旗山区でサトウキビを栽培し、台湾のテロワール（風土）を反映したラム酒を作っている。夫妻が経営する「ルネッサンスラム酒工場」は、台湾で初めて設立されたラム酒工場であり、国際的な賞を獲得するなど、台湾のラム酒を世界に広めてきた。

