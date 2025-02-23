Spring Camping Fun!

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter ◎Photo courtesy of Plum Garden Camping Secret Spot】

Spring is an ideal time to go camping in Baolai's hot springs or hidden plum tree groves nestled deep within the mountains of Taoyuan District.

Moon SPA Hot Spring Camping Area（遠山望月溫泉營區）

Located within Baolai Flower Park and Hot Springs（寶來花賞溫泉公園）, this nearly 6-hectare campsite is home to thousands of flowering trees, making it an attractive destination for hot-spring enthusiasts throughout the year. Additionally, visitors can explore the back mountain, which provides access to the Pulaisitou Tribe Historic Battle Trail（浦來溪頭社戰道）. This trail boasts breathtaking views of the surrounding valley, offering visitors unforgettable and awe-inspiring experiences.

Moon SPA Hot Spring Camping Area (Photo by Carter) The campsite provides three options: Stargazing RVs with hot spring baths, luxury safari tents, and self-pitched tent sites. Camping wouldn't be complete without a fun barbecue experience! Guests can pre-order the popular barrel-roasted chicken and hot-spring meals. A variety of barbecue and hot pot ingredients, along with cooking equipment, are also available. Visitors can enjoy an authentic feast of fresh mountain delicacies.

Changcing Shrine Overlook (Photo by Carter)

Plum Garden Camping Secret Spot（梅園野營秘境）

Plum Garden Camping Secret Spot is located at Meishankou（梅山口）on the Southern Cross-Island Highway（南橫公路）. It is Kaohsiung's first legally certified campsite in indigenous territory. Visit this hidden gem when the plum trees are in blossom, dotting the landscape with snowy white flowers.

Plum Garden Camping Secret Spot (Photo courtesy of Plum Garden Camping Secret Spot) In addition to enjoying local cuisine, visitors can participate in engaging activities such as preparing the traditional Taiwanese dessert known as aiyu jelly, where participants wash and extract jelly from fig seeds. They can also create their own DIY specimens. These experiences allow guests to deeply appreciate the unique charm and culture of the Bunun tribe. For those who enjoy being surrounded by nature, take a short drive further along the Southern Cross-Island Highway to Yakou（埡口）to see the breathtaking sea clouds. The region provides a variety of activities and natural beauty, which will make for an enriching and unforgettable adventure.

