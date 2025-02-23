快訊

Discover Romantic Cherry Blossoms in Baoshan

Love Kaohsiung
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping　◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun】

　During those weeks when warmth comes briefly but the chill still lingers, spring quietly arrives in Baoshan, nestled in Kaohsiung's Taoyuan District. By the middle of January, cherry blossoms begin to decorate Baoshan Erjituan Cherry Blossom Park（二集團櫻花公園）, situated at an altitude of nearly 1,500 meters.

Photos by Huang Jing-wun
Photos by Huang Jing-wun
　Covering approximately 38 hectares and home to nearly 5,000 cherry trees, the park has become a must-visit destination for blossom enthusiasts. Thanks to the diligent efforts of the local Bunun indigenous community in greening and revitalizing the area, visitors can enjoy four main varieties of cherry blossoms: the charming pink Kawazu-zakura, the profusely blooming Pink Lady, the elegant Yoshino, and the double-petaled luxurious Yaezakura. Each type blooms in succession, showcasing its unique beauty.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun
　Strolling along the park's mountain trails, you will find yourself surrounded by rows of cherry trees in full bloom, forming romantic pink tunnels. Delicate petals dance in the wind, creating an enchanting atmosphere that is hard to leave behind. From scenic viewpoints along the trails, you can enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and gaze at the breathtaking sea of pink blossoms below.

　Lin Wu-syong（林武雄）, chairman of the Baoshan Community Development Association（寶山社區發展協會）, advises visitors to take advantage of the park's shuttle service during the bloom season, as traffic to the area tends to increase. Using the shuttle helps avoid parking hassles, thus ensuring that everyone can relax and fully immerse themselves in the beauty of Baoshan's springtime charms.

Photo by Huang Jing-wun
Photo by Huang Jing-wun

Information

Address: Baoshan Erjituan Cherry Blossom Park（16.5km marker, Tengjhih Forest Rd., Baoshan Ln., Taoyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City）

Phone: (07) 686-1132

Taiwanese French Duo Brings Taiwan's Unique Spirit to the World of Rum!

　Taiwanese French couple Ciou Lin-ya（邱琳雅）and her husband Olivier Caen（剛歐利文）grow sugarcane in Cishan and operate Taiwan's first rum distillery, Renaissance Distillery（文藝復興蘭姆酒廠）. Their rum, which is a testament to the unique features of Taiwan's terroir, has received numerous international awards and put Taiwan on the world's rum map.

Gathering Together to Savor the Flavors of Kaohsiung

　Gathering with family and friends is the perfect opportunity to enjoy delicious food. Whether at a Mexican restaurant or indulging in classic Chinese cuisine, there are many restaurants to try in Kaohsiung.

Discovering

　Because 21st-century life moves so fast, “Me Time” has become essential for relieving stress and reconnecting with oneself. To find inner peace, discover Kaohsiung's blend of nature-inspired living and ceramic art.

Spring Camping Fun!

　Spring is an ideal time to go camping in Baolai's hot springs or hidden plum tree groves nestled deep within the mountains of Taoyuan District.

Discover Romantic Cherry Blossoms in Baoshan

　During those weeks when warmth comes briefly but the chill still lingers, spring quietly arrives in Baoshan, nestled in Kaohsiung's Taoyuan District. By the middle of January, cherry blossoms begin to decorate Baoshan Erjituan Cherry Blossom Park（二集團櫻花公園）, situated at an altitude of nearly 1,500 meters.

台仏カップルが作るクラフトラム酒 台湾ラム酒を世界的なブランドに

　台仏カップルである邱琳雅さんとオリヴィエ・カーンさんは、高雄市旗山区でサトウキビを栽培し、台湾のテロワール（風土）を反映したラム酒を作っている。夫妻が経営する「ルネッサンスラム酒工場」は、台湾で初めて設立されたラム酒工場であり、国際的な賞を獲得するなど、台湾のラム酒を世界に広めてきた。

