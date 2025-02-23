Discover Romantic Cherry Blossoms in Baoshan
【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wun】
During those weeks when warmth comes briefly but the chill still lingers, spring quietly arrives in Baoshan, nestled in Kaohsiung's Taoyuan District. By the middle of January, cherry blossoms begin to decorate Baoshan Erjituan Cherry Blossom Park（二集團櫻花公園）, situated at an altitude of nearly 1,500 meters.
Covering approximately 38 hectares and home to nearly 5,000 cherry trees, the park has become a must-visit destination for blossom enthusiasts. Thanks to the diligent efforts of the local Bunun indigenous community in greening and revitalizing the area, visitors can enjoy four main varieties of cherry blossoms: the charming pink Kawazu-zakura, the profusely blooming Pink Lady, the elegant Yoshino, and the double-petaled luxurious Yaezakura. Each type blooms in succession, showcasing its unique beauty.
Strolling along the park's mountain trails, you will find yourself surrounded by rows of cherry trees in full bloom, forming romantic pink tunnels. Delicate petals dance in the wind, creating an enchanting atmosphere that is hard to leave behind. From scenic viewpoints along the trails, you can enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and gaze at the breathtaking sea of pink blossoms below.
Lin Wu-syong（林武雄）, chairman of the Baoshan Community Development Association（寶山社區發展協會）, advises visitors to take advantage of the park's shuttle service during the bloom season, as traffic to the area tends to increase. Using the shuttle helps avoid parking hassles, thus ensuring that everyone can relax and fully immerse themselves in the beauty of Baoshan's springtime charms.
Information
Address: Baoshan Erjituan Cherry Blossom Park（16.5km marker, Tengjhih Forest Rd., Baoshan Ln., Taoyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City）
Phone: (07) 686-1132
